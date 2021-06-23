Cancel
NFL

Allegiant Stadium: Raiders fans scooping up parking spots

By Kirk Kern
Posted by 
Vegas Sports Today
Vegas Sports Today
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are 65,000 seats at Allegiant Stadium, and the Raiders have been able to secure 35,000 parking spots within a mile of the stadium. That lack of inventory has led to a robust sale of parking passes for Raider Nation. The Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday reported during the first weekend of availability that sales of parking passes for 2021 home games at Allegiant Stadium have been strong. The newspaper reported the lots on the Allegiant Stadium property have been sold out, along with some others nearby.

vegassportstoday.com
Vegas Sports Today

Vegas Sports Today

Las Vegas, NV
229
Followers
419
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering Las Vegas sports, gaming, and events. Bringing you local news and opinion.

 https://vegassportstoday.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Allegiant Stadium#Parking Spaces#Las Vegas#Stadium Events#American Football#Raider Nation#The Review Journal
