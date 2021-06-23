Cancel
Lenexa, KS

Former KU Medical Center employee sentenced to prison for $500K embezzlement scheme

LJWORLD
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former University of Kansas Medical Center employee was sentenced to two years in prison for an embezzlement scheme that resulted in the theft of more than $500,000. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced in a news release Wednesday that Michael Tae Kim Ahlers, 50, of Lenexa, was recently sentenced to prison for his conviction on the federal charges of bank fraud and filing a false tax return.

