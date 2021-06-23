Former KU Medical Center employee sentenced to prison for $500K embezzlement scheme
A former University of Kansas Medical Center employee was sentenced to two years in prison for an embezzlement scheme that resulted in the theft of more than $500,000. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced in a news release Wednesday that Michael Tae Kim Ahlers, 50, of Lenexa, was recently sentenced to prison for his conviction on the federal charges of bank fraud and filing a false tax return.www2.ljworld.com