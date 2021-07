The month of June has been busy for Mike Boynton, as for the first time in more than a year, he has been able to host recruits. One of the highly touted players Boynton has hosted this month is four-star small forward Aidan Shaw. Out of Stilwell, Kansas, Shaw is the No. 78 player in the 2022 class and also has offers from Kansas, USC, Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, TCU, Iowa and others.