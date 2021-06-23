Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peekskill, NY

Train Hits Car In With Four Inside In Northern Westchester, Causing Lengthy Metro-North Delays

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYiQI_0adOP1dh00
A vehicle with four occupants was hit by an Amtrak train in Peekskill. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

This story has been updated.

A Honda Civic with four people inside was hit by a train in the Hudson Valley, causing delays of more than an hour on Metro-North service in the area.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, at the Hudson Avenue crossing in Peekskill, said Lt. Jack Galusha with the Peekskill Police.

The vehicle which was on the track was struck by the passing Amtrak train.

No one was injured in the vehicle or on the train, Galusha said.

"It's amazing no one was injured," he added.

MTA officials said at 4:30 p.m. Metro-North is experiencing 70-minute Hudson Line delays as a result of the incident. At 5 p.m., the delays were 30 minutes, Metro-North said.

The Amtrak train was heading north from Penn Station to Poughkeepsie.

Metro-North Police are investigating the incident.

Police could not provide at this time why the train was on the tracks, or if it was stuck. There is a gate at the crossing, Galusha said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
112K+
Followers
21K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peekskill, NY
Traffic
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Peekskill, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Honda#The Peekskill Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
MTA
Related
Somerset County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Fiery, Deadly Crash Closes I-78 In Somerset County

Contractor Installed Mirrors To Video Victims In South Jersey S…. Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Foursome Caught In Crack, Heroin, Ecst…. Long Island Man Sentenced In NJ/NY ‘Shotgun’ Mortgage Scheme Th…. A fiery and deadly crash involving a tractor trailer late Wednesday night closed Interstate 78 in Somerset County into Thursday morning.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Scooter Driver Killed In Crash With Jeep On Long Island Roadway

The driver of a scooter was killed after crashing with a Jeep overnight on Long Island. The incident happened at about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 in Melville. Steven Spector, age 63, of Dix Hills, was driving a 2017 Jeep Compass northbound on Walt Whitman Road, 200 feet south of Express Drive South, and attempted to make a right-hand turn into a driveway when the vehicle was struck by a 2021 Vespa Scooter that was attempting to pass on the right side, Suffolk County Police said.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

HERO: NJ Transit Driver Rescues Kids Stuck On GWB

The driver of a New Jersey Transit bus was being hailed as a hero for scooping up a group of schoolchildren stranded on the George Washington Bridge. Tires had blown on a New York City-bound school bus, disabling it, when James Desir came to the rescue of the driver, the 21 kids aboard and their adult chaperones as the group waited for a tow truck in the sweltering heat, NJ Transit's Lisa Torbic said.
Newark, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

DEVELOPING: 9-Year-Old Girl Shot In Newark

A 9-year-old girl was shot in Newark Wednesday, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. EMS was called to the 400 block of Holiday Court in the 2nd precinct for the incident around 5:30 p.m. Unconfirmed reports say the girl was shot in her leg and foot. Police did not immediately...
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Voice

Hundreds In Westchester Left Without Power During Heatwave

The heatwave that has been crushing the East Coast left hundreds in Westchester without power as crews scrambled to make repairs as some systems became overwhelmed. As of Wednesday afternoon, June 30, Con Edison was reporting 13 active outages, which were impacting 556 of the company’s 360,045 customers in Westchester.
Dutchess County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Body Of 20-Year-Old Recovered From Creek In Hudson Valley, Police Say

The body of a 20-year-old Hudson Valley man has been recovered by law enforcement from an area creek after a possible drowning was reported. The incident took place around 6:20 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, when the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, New Hackensack Fire Department, and Town of Wappinger Ambulance to a possible drowning in the Wappinger Creek located behind the Wappingers Falls Trailer Park on New Hackensack Road.
Somerset County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Tractor Trailer Driver Dies In Fiery Crash On I-78

A tractor trailer driver died in a fiery crash on Interstate 78 in Somerset County late Wednesday night, authorities said. The multi-vehicle crash involved two tractor trailers and occurred on the eastbound side at milepost 29.4 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. The driver's identity...
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Crews Extinguish Heavy Tesla Fire In Montgomery County

Crews extinguished a heavy fire that broke out in a Tesla in Montgomery County Tuesday night, authorities said. Firefighters responding to the 100 block of Rose Lane in Haverford just before 9 p.m. laid a 5-inch water supply line and two hand lines into the car for almost an hour and a half, according to the Gladwyne Fire Company.