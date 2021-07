A previous version of this review misquoted Rep. William Wick. He said “unless they be slaves,” not “unless they be enslaved people.” This review has been corrected. Starting in the early 19th century, generations of Americans were taught a soothing story about their country’s origins. In this narrative, the 13 colonies were merely the gestational stage of the revolutionary nation that would be born in 1776. The new nation strode across the continent, the torch of liberty in its hand and the winds of history and Providence at its back. Whatever challenges and temporary setbacks the nation faced, the story was essentially upbeat.