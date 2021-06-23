Cancel
Must Watch: Crankworx Innsbruck Top 5 Slopestyle Runs

By Corinne Spann
tetongravity.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe competitions just wrapped up at Crankworx Innsbruck and we’re stuck watching the insane recaps of the 2021 winners. Saturday’s slopestyle series was packed full of mindblowing tricks, a new video breaking down this year's top 5 runs. The video is a testament to the absurd heat the athletes brought this year with electric energy and trick-heavy runs that were nothing short of spectacular. In third place, Torquato Testa scored a 93.25 securing his spot with a clean run and a first-class double flip. Coming in second, Nicholi Rogatkin scored a 95.50 after completely dominating an opposite cashroll. Last and certainly not least, Emil Johansson wiped out all competition after combining complex regular and opposite tricks to land him a score of 97.50. Erik Fedko and Tim Bringer secured 4th and 5th places with gripping runs. See how these athletes topped the leaderboard with this top five recap video.

