Must Watch: Crankworx Innsbruck Top 5 Slopestyle Runs
The competitions just wrapped up at Crankworx Innsbruck and we’re stuck watching the insane recaps of the 2021 winners. Saturday’s slopestyle series was packed full of mindblowing tricks, a new video breaking down this year's top 5 runs. The video is a testament to the absurd heat the athletes brought this year with electric energy and trick-heavy runs that were nothing short of spectacular. In third place, Torquato Testa scored a 93.25 securing his spot with a clean run and a first-class double flip. Coming in second, Nicholi Rogatkin scored a 95.50 after completely dominating an opposite cashroll. Last and certainly not least, Emil Johansson wiped out all competition after combining complex regular and opposite tricks to land him a score of 97.50. Erik Fedko and Tim Bringer secured 4th and 5th places with gripping runs. See how these athletes topped the leaderboard with this top five recap video.www.tetongravity.com