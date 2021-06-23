Dixon Accident Claims Life of Sacramento Teenager

The danger of secondary accidents was tragically illustrated last weekend. After midnight on Sunday, June 20, 2021, a terrible traffic incident sadly claimed the life of a teenage girl. The incident took place in Dixon, California, on westbound Interstate 80. A 17-year-old Sacramento resident was standing on the shoulder of the highway when she was struck by a big rig. She suffered fatal injuries. The incident appears to have been the result of a separate crash that happened nearby, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol (CHP).