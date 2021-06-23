Accident Fatality in Citrus Heights Reported After Motorcycle Hits Tree

Motorcycle Rider Dies After Collision With Tree on Birdcage Street. An accident fatality occurred in Citrus Heights on June 21 when a motorcyclist hit a tree attempting to avoid a collision with another vehicle. Officers with the Citrus Heights Police Department reported that the collision happened at about 8:05 p.m along Birdcage Street close to Greenback Lane. The rider was heading north and suddenly swerved when another vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, went off the road and crashed head-on into a tree.