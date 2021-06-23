Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Citrus Heights, CA

Accident Fatality in Citrus Heights Reported After Motorcycle Hits Tree

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorcycle Rider Dies After Collision With Tree on Birdcage Street. An accident fatality occurred in Citrus Heights on June 21 when a motorcyclist hit a tree attempting to avoid a collision with another vehicle. Officers with the Citrus Heights Police Department reported that the collision happened at about 8:05 p.m along Birdcage Street close to Greenback Lane. The rider was heading north and suddenly swerved when another vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, went off the road and crashed head-on into a tree.

www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Citrus Heights, CA
Roseville, CA
Traffic
Roseville, CA
Accidents
City
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Crime & Safety
Citrus Heights, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality#Motorcycle Crash#Distracted Driving#Motorcycle Accident#Traffic Accident#Roseville Resident Dies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba and forecasted to take aim at Florida next

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall along Cuba's southern coast Monday afternoon as forecasters said it could then turn toward Florida. Concern about possible high winds from the approaching storm was the reason officials in Surfside, Florida, ordered the demolition of the remaining part of the condominium building that partially collapsed. It was brought down late Sunday night.
NHLPosted by
CNN

NHL goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks dead at 24 from apparent head injury

(CNN) — Matiss Kivlenieks, goaltender for the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League, died Sunday night after an accident involving fireworks at a private party in Novi, Michigan, which led to a fall, according to Novi Police Department Lieutenant Jason Meier. Novi Fire and Paramedics were dispatched for...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.