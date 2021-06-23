Cancel
Orange County, FL

12 cases of Delta variant found in Orange County, officials say

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County now has 12 cases of the Delta variant, officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Health officer Dr. Raul Pino said the variant will become the predominant variant in Orange County in a few weeks.

Details on the 12 cases including age, if they’re related and if they recently traveled were not immediately available.

The coronavirus Delta variant has now reached 47 states including Florida, accounting for 10% of all new cases here in the U.S.

In the last two weeks, cases of the Delta variant have tripled in the U.S.

The Center for Disease Control’s director predicts the same pattern seen in the U.K., where the variant now accounts or 99% of cases.

This is a developing story. Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for LIVE updates.

