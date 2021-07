The Gophers 2022 recruiting class got off to a quick start this spring when Jacob Knuth, Coleman Bryson, Kristen Hoskins and Tony Nelson joined four-star Trey Bixby in Minnesota's class. Now with the NCAA recruiting period again now open for recruits to take visits and camp with schools, you're starting to see Minnesota pick up steam again with commitments in the last week from Spencer Alvarez and Zach Evans. Today, they received a commitment from Baltimore wide receiver Ike White who had picked up offers from Tennessee, Maryland, Indiana, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh among others.