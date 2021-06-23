Driven Technologies Successfully Completes SOC® 2 Type 1 Examination

Cancel
Driven Technologies, providers of SOC-as-a-Service (SaaS) software for security, networks, compliance, and risk, today announced that it has successfully completed SOC 2 Type 1 Service Organization Controls (SOC) examination for its Data Migration Services in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The examination affirms Driven Technologies’ long-standing commitment to data security practices and its customers. Driven Technologies selected 360 Advanced, Inc. to perform the demanding third-party examination and was audited against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality.

