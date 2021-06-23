Cancel
Hayesville, OH

Hayesville Lions Club installs officers for 2021-22

times-gazette.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hayesville Lions club met June 17 at Stone Lutheran Church with Exclusively Yours Catering serving a delicious meal. Cindy Bee, vice district governor elect, installed the following officers: President Dick Dilgard; 1st VP Kenny Schuck; 2 VP Darlene Schuck; 3rd VP Keith Yeater; Secretary Greg Hess; Assistant Secretary Bill Harner; Treasurer Mike Kelly; Assistant Treasurer Sue Kelly; Tail Twister Gene Yeater; Assistant Tail Twister Dick Rush; two-year directors Robin Bowman and Dave Nebergall; one-year directors Sheila and Willie Daniels; Bulletin Editor W.E.[Andy] Anderson; Lion Tamer Tresa Hess; Publicity/ Marketing Chair Shirley Slater; Membership Chair Heidi Yeater; Nominating Committee Dick Dilgard, Dean Whitcomb and Marc Morgan; Immediate Past President and LCIF Chair Dean Whitcomb; and Service coordinator Greg Hess.

www.times-gazette.com
