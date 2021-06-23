Hayesville Lions Club installs officers for 2021-22

The Frankfort Rotary Club recently held its Annual Awards and Installation Dinner event and announced new leadership for the year. At a dinner at Arborwood, the Rotary officially welcomed new President Carol Price. Price works in the community as a volunteer serving on the United Way for Clinton County and Healthy Communities of Clinton County Board of Directors. Each year, the Rotary President gets to choose a grant project to do something in the community. Carol has chosen to lead the Frankfort Rotary Club in a partnership with United Way, IU Health and Healthy Communities for an event to provide hope to those families in need of assistance. The event on August 28th will provide groceries, shoes, socks, hygiene supplies, COVID vaccines, vision and dental screenings, safety equipment, health care insurance navigation, family portraits and so much more.