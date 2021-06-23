COVID drove more people to go fishing, but at what cost?

The best angling information from area experts. ■ Modified approach: When billions of mayflies hatch from lake bottoms across the Great Lakes region, they change the environment that anglers are working in by altering the food pyramid. Walleye that had been feeding almost exclusively on forage fish for the past several months are now opportunistic feeders that take advantage of this plentiful and easy-to-utilize food source. A report from the National Science Foundation detailed how the mayfly hatch on Lake Erie alone adds about 12 trillion calories to the food web, nurturing waterfowl, birds, and those opportunistic walleye. The Michigan DNR advises anglers to consider that walleye in many of the state's lakes are less bottom-oriented during this time of plenty and will move up in the water column to feed. They recommend that fishermen focus more on the region five to 15 feet off the bottom and work baits in that zone, instead of on the bottom.