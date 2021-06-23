WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports active coronavirus cases above 100 for first time since April 16

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting 25 new COVID-19 cases.

There are currently 102 active cases in the county; an increase of 11 from Tuesday. This is the first time active cases was in the triple digits since April 16. The county last reported 108 cases on that day.

The county now has a reported total number of COVID-19 cases of 18,762.

The county has reported the total number of cases removed from isolation is 18,543, an increase of 14 from Tuesday.

The health department's hospital status remains in green.

The health department is reporting four Boone County residents are in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

There are a total of 47 people hospitalized at a Boone County hospital due to the coronavirus.

The dashboard is showing 18 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and seven patients on a ventilator.

Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services June 23 dashboard

The State of Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard is reporting that 89,962 residents have received their first dose in Boone County and 79,846 Boone County residents have completed their vaccine doses.

Boone County has the largest percentage of people in Mid-Missouri that have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 49.9%. The second closest in the state is St. Louis County with 48.4%.

Boone County is first in the state with a reported 44.2% of residents that have completed their coronavirus vaccine doses. St. Louis County is second in the state with 42.1% of residents have completed the doses for vaccination.

Cole County has the second-highest first vaccination rate in Mid-Missouri with 40%. Montgomery County is third with 36.2%.

Missouri issues statewide health advisory due to emergence of delta variant

The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services (DHSS) has issued a Health Advisory in relation to the emergence of the delta variant strain in the state of Missouri.

The health department's advisory underscores the importance of continued testing for patients with symptoms and for anyone not fully vaccinated and have been exposed to the virus but may be asymptomatic. Social distancing and appropriate masking remain very important countermeasures for unvaccinated individuals.

“While the seven-day average of positive COVID-19 cases in Audrain County remains low, we will closely monitor the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the state caused by the highly contagious Delta variant,” states Audrain County Health Department (ACHD) Administrator and CEO Craig Brace.

The highest proportion of Delta virus is detected in the southwest region of the state, which accounts for just over 67 percent of all Delta variants identified.

“We will continue to monitor these reports as well,” Brace said.

Boone County holding vaccine clinics Wednesday and Saturday

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is offering multiple opportunities to get a coronavirus vaccine this week.

According to a news release , each clinic will offer the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines on a walk-in basis.

On Wednesday, health officials will administer vaccines from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Food Truck Roundup at the MU Health Care Pavilion located at 1701 W. Ash Street in Columbia.

On Saturday, vaccinations will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rock the Community Food Pantry at Parkade Plaza located at 601 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia.

Additionally, the health department is partnering with the Boone County Clerk's Office and MU Health Care for a mobile vaccination unit. The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be offered at the following locations on Saturday:

9-10 a.m.: First Baptist Church of Centralia, 101 S. Collier St. in Centralia

First Baptist Church of Centralia, 101 S. Collier St. in Centralia 10:30-11:30 a.m.: North Hampton Apartments, 7000 Buckingham Square in Columbia

North Hampton Apartments, 7000 Buckingham Square in Columbia 1-2 p.m.: Gregory Heights Neighborhood, between 2626 and 2650 E. Oakbrook Dr. in Columbia

Gregory Heights Neighborhood, between 2626 and 2650 E. Oakbrook Dr. in Columbia 2:30-3:30 p.m.: Clearview Subdivision, intersection of East Clearview Drive and Clearview Court in Columbia

Clearview Subdivision, intersection of East Clearview Drive and Clearview Court in Columbia 4-5 p.m.: El Chaparral Neighborhood, 4250 E. Broadway in Columbia

Anyone 12 years or older is eligible for Pfizer's two-dose coronavirus vaccine, but anyone under 18 years old must have a parental consent form.

The Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine is available for only those 18 years of age or older.

Delta variant now makes up nearly 30% of Missouri's new cases

According to data released Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant makes up approximately 29.1% of Missouri's new COVID-19 cases.

In the CDC table below, the Delta variant is the fourth column titled "B.1.617.2." Ranked by states with the largest proportions of these variants, Missouri outpaces the next-highest state, Colorado, by 18.2%.

CDC data on variant proportions as of June 22.

Tuesday's updated data shows the proportion of variants over four weeks ending June 5. Prior to the update, the proportion of new cases identified as the Delta variant was 6.8% for the four weeks ending May 22.

Lisa Cox, the communications director for Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services, told ABC 17 News the department has been consistently engaged with the CDC regarding variant reporting and continues to follow CDC guidance.

"The clinical treatment and recommendations for individuals to protect themselves from the Delta variant is currently no different than the other COVID-19 variants," Cox said. "The most effective means for combatting COVID transmission – irrespective of which variant is predominant – is by getting vaccinated."

Missouri's latest vaccine data shows 43.1% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 38% of residents are fully vaccinated.

