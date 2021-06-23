Michigan Republicans Confirm the Obvious: Trump Lost Fair and Square
Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Following a months-long investigation into a litany of dubious election fraud claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies, a GOP-controlled Michigan Senate panel concluded Wednesday not only that the state’s 2020 results are accurate, but that some of those who continue to push such claims should face criminal investigation.www.motherjones.com