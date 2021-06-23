Michigan Republicans Confirm the Obvious: Trump Lost Fair and Square

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace's reputation for sucking up to liberal guests is safe if her interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki last week was any indication. The unabashedly pro-Biden Wallace fawned over Psaki on Thursday's "Deadline: White House," telling her, "You get such high marks from the vast majority of the people in that [briefing] room. You spar a little bit with some of the president's detractors, but I'm sure privately they give you grudging respect. How do you feel like it's going?"