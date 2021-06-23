Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan Republicans Confirm the Obvious: Trump Lost Fair and Square

By AJ Vicens, Bio
Mother Jones
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Following a months-long investigation into a litany of dubious election fraud claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies, a GOP-controlled Michigan Senate panel concluded Wednesday not only that the state’s 2020 results are accurate, but that some of those who continue to push such claims should face criminal investigation.

www.motherjones.com
