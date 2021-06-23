Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

U.S. Fed Reverse Repo Volume Hits Record $813.57 Billion

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

(Reuters) - Volume in the U.S. Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase operation reached a record $813.573 billion on Wednesday as financial institutions continued to pour cash into the overnight facility. The daily operation, which included 73 bidders, was up from $791.6 billion on Tuesday. While volume has been building since March,...

money.usnews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volume#U S Federal Reserve#Repo#U S Fed#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
Bisnow

U.S. Office Sublease Market Hits Record 158M SF, JLL Reports

Available office sublease space nationwide has hit a new high in the second quarter of 2021, up from the first quarter of the year and vastly increased from the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new data from JLL. "The current sublease figure is 158.1M SF, up 4.5% from...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Gold Is A Natural Hedge Against Bad Fed Policy

Gold doesn’t get any respect for its core attribute. Some investors think of gold as an inflation hedge because it has maintained its purchasing power over time. Others seem to think that gold is some type of hedge against a stock market crash. Yet gold doesn’t correlate with the stock market and it doesn’t move in lockstep with the Consumer Price Index. It is a hedge against the federal government making bad fiscal policy. While inflation does come about because of bad policy, it isn’t a cause-and-effect relationship with the world’s favorite shiny metal. Gold is the ultimate hedge on the government screwing up, and they have been screwing up quite a bit this new century.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Fed, ECB Minutes and All Eyes on China Inflation

(Reuters) - Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China - here's a rapid tour of next week's top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls report is...
Businesswolfstreet.com

Fed’s Reverse Repos Spike to $1 Trillion. Cash Drain Undoes 8 Months of QE

Giant sucking sound of cash. Back on June 9, when discussing the Fed’s gigantic cash-drain operation via overnight “reverse repos,” I mused in our illustrious comments: If the Fed at its June meeting doesn’t tweak its offering rate for overnight reverse repos and the interest rate on excess reserves (IOER), “my guess is that by June 30 (end of quarter), it” – the amount of overnight reverse repos – “could spike to $1 trillion.” The Fed then increased these two rates by 5 basis points. And today, that cash-drain operation shot up to nearly $1 trillion.
Economynationalmortgagenews.com

Fed’s Waller joins support for targeting MBS purchases in taper

Federal Reserve officials who favor prioritizing mortgage-backed securities when they begin to scale back asset purchases have added Governor Christopher Waller to their ranks. The first board member to publicly come out in favor of starting the taper with MBS, Waller said that amid sharply rising house prices, it would...
Marketswhtc.com

Dollar hits 15-month high vs yen as U.S. payrolls test looms

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar hit a fresh 15-month high versus the yen and hovered near multi-month peaks against other major peers on Thursday, ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that should offer clues on when the Federal Reserve will start to pare back stimulus. The U.S. currency rose...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES- Yields fall, reverse repo volume soars as Q2 ends

(Recasts, updates yields, adds reverse repo operation, analyst comments) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fell on Wednesday to their lowest levels in more than a week as the market wound down 2021's second quarter, while the amount of cash flooding into the Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase operation set a new record high as it neared $1 trillion. The benchmark 10-year yield, which tumbled to its lowest level since June 21 at 1.438%, was last down 3.2 basis points at 1.4477%. The yield on 30-year bonds, which hit a session low of 2.047%, was last at 2.0701%. "I think a lot of it has to do with quarter end (portfolio rebalancing), probably some duration needs associated with the flip in the calendar (to July), and then a little bit of caution on Friday's jobs numbers," said Ben Jeffery, U.S. rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets. The closely watched U.S. Labor Department's report is expected to show that private payrolls along with government hiring increased by 700,000 in June, after rising by 559,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll of economists. The unemployment rate is forecast to have fallen to 5.7%, from 5.8% in May. Ahead of the government's report, the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls increased by 692,000 jobs last month, topping the 600,000 rise forecast by economists polled by Reuters. Data for May was revised lower to show 886,000 jobs were added instead of the initially reported 978,000. Eased inflation fears kept yields from climbing despite the strong jobs data, according to Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York. "You would think a 700,000 nonfarm payroll number would be cause for people to start sending yields up because real yields are so low and even nominal yields relative to the growth rate in the economy that we're looking for are very low," she said. Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday that while there might not be "explosive headline numbers" in jobs reports, the labor force continues to improve. He also called for tapering of the Fed's $120 billion in monthly asset purchases to start sooner than yearend. Meanwhile, volume in the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase operation hit a record high for a second-straight day at $992 billion, up from $841.2 billion on Tuesday. "I would expect some of what's happened today is quarter end- and month end-related, so we might see a temporary decline," said John Canavan, lead analyst at Oxford Economics. "But the trend is still towards higher demand, and I still think we're likely to exceed $1 trillion at some point in the not-too-distant future." While volume has been building since March, it grew further after the Fed earlier this month raised the rate it pays on reverse repurchase agreements to 0.05% from 0% as part of technical adjustments to keep the effective federal funds rate from falling too low. The two-year Treasury yield was last less than a basis point lower at 0.2486%. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last 2.5 basis points flatter at 119.57 basis points. June 30 Wednesday 3:11PM New York / 1911 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000 Two-year note 99-193/256 0.2486 -0.003 Three-year note 99-102/256 0.4551 -0.008 Five-year note 100 0.875 -0.016 Seven-year note 100-56/256 1.2173 -0.027 10-year note 101-160/256 1.4477 -0.032 20-year bond 104-20/256 2.0002 -0.030 30-year bond 106-196/256 2.0701 -0.027 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)
U.S. PoliticsNBC San Diego

U.S. Treasury Yields Fall Ahead of Private Payrolls Report

Payroll firm ADP is due to report on the number of private payrolls added in June, at 8:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday. An auction is due to be held on Wednesday for $35 billion of 119-day bills. U.S. Treasury yields fell early on Wednesday, amid anticipation over of the release...
Businessinvesting.com

Fed’s Barkin Sees ‘Long Way to Go’ in U.S. Labor-Market Progress

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said the U.S. labor market isn’t close to its pre-pandemic levels and he wants to see much more progress before slowing central bank asset purchases. “I still think we’ve got a long way to go on the job front,” Barkin...
Businessinvesting.com

Fed's Waller: 2022 rate hike possible, wants MBS taper first

(Reuters) -A "very optimistic" Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank may need to start dialing down its massive asset purchase program as soon as this year to allow the option of raising interest rates by late next year. "The unemployment rate would have to...
StocksUS News and World Report

Didi Raises $4.4 Billion in Upsized U.S. IPO

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese riding hailing giant Didi Global Inc raised $4.4 billion by pricing its shares at $14 each in its upsized New York initial public offering on Wednesday. Didi sold nearly 316.8 million American Depository Shares (ADS), versus the planned 288 million. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch and...
Businesskitco.com

Gold drops as U.S. central bank's vagueness continues

“Ball of confusion, oh yeah, that’s what the world is today”. The nebulousness of the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve in regards to inflation and the timeline to taper and raise rates weighs heavily on trader’s and market participants’ minds. Today MarketWatch reported that Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at...
U.S. Politicsaba.com

Fed’s Quarles Skeptical on Benefits of U.S. CBDC

Cautioning against “American susceptibility to boosterism and fear of missing out” leading to “occasionally impetuous, deluded crazes or fads,” Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision today raised several concerns about the purported benefits and “considerable risks” of developing a U.S. central bank digital currency. The speech comes as the Fed undertakes a wide-ranging research project on the costs and benefits of a U.S. CBDC.
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close On Firm Note; S&P 500 Hits New Record High

(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks closed on a firm note on Friday as optimism about strong economic growth outweighed concerns about inflation, prompting traders to build up fresh positions at several counters. The major averages all closed higher, with the S&P 500 hitting a new record high in the session and...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

The Federal Reserve, Reverse Repo And Bitcoin

In this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Fed Watch” podcast, we, your hosts Christian Keroles and Ansel Lindner, are back from a well-deserved break. We started out the show by reminiscing about the Bitcoin 2021 conference from a couple of weeks ago. It was the first time we met in person. Perhaps next time, we will record a podcast together live from the conference.
Real Estateabccolumbia.com

Consumer News: U.S. home prices hit new record in May, surge in passengers overwhelming some airlines and more!

CNN– If you’re looking to buy a new house anytime soon, you better start saving up now. U.S. home prices just hit a new record last month. The National Association of Realtors says the average home price in May was more than $350,000. That’s a 24% price hike from May 2020, and it marks the 111th consecutive month of year-over-year price gains. Coincidentally, the rise in costs means that home sales are falling. The Midwest was the only region that saw a rise in sales in May.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. claws back as Fed’s Powell calms rate-hike bets; Nasdaq hits record

On Tuesday, all three key indices of Wall St. had closed out the session modestly higher as the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell had allayed investors’ concerns over an earlier-than-anticipated rate hike. In point of fact, in the day’s Wall Street was almost entirely catalysed by the remarks of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before the US Congress, who was quoted saying in the testimony that the US Central Bank would remain accommodative and await a “broad and inclusive” recovery in job market before major policy shifts.