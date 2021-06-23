Cody Bellinger activated off injured list after missing 10 games

Cody Bellinger is back and starting in center field against the Padres on Wednesday night at Petco Park, the second Dodgers regular to return in as many days. Bellinger missed the last 10 games with left hamstring tightness, continuing a season that has been filled with setbacks. He had shoulder surgery in November that left him behind in spring training, during which he only played in games over the final two weeks of camp. Then he got spiked in the fifth game of the regular season and missed 46 games with a fractured left fibula.