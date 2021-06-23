Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cody Bellinger activated off injured list after missing 10 games

By Eric Stephen
True Blue LA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Bellinger is back and starting in center field against the Padres on Wednesday night at Petco Park, the second Dodgers regular to return in as many days. Bellinger missed the last 10 games with left hamstring tightness, continuing a season that has been filled with setbacks. He had shoulder surgery in November that left him behind in spring training, during which he only played in games over the final two weeks of camp. Then he got spiked in the fifth game of the regular season and missed 46 games with a fractured left fibula.

www.truebluela.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Andy Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Padres#Dodgers#Camelback Ranch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trades Dodgers need to make before MLB Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a World Series title and improved the roster even more in the offseason. They were heavily favored to dominate the regular season but got off to a slow start. Luckily for the Dodgers having so much talent payed off as they have picked it up as of late and sit at a record of 38-25.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Joc Pederson clearly showed he misses LA this weekend

Has any former Dodgers player returned to Chavez Ravine and been as completely welcome as Joc Pederson was this weekend?. Does any ex-Dodger have a higher approval rating and a more open invitation to enjoy the rolling greens of the outfield than the current … Cub? Is that where he is now? Sorry, we still refuse to acknowledge his departure.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Dodgers, Rangers Reportedly Agree To Thursday Trade

The Dodgers are reportedly sending right-hand reliever Dennis Santana to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a young pitching prospect. Santana is a promising young pitcher, but has been inconsistent this season. The RHP has a 6.0 ERA in 16 game appearances this year. He’s allowed 18 hits and 10 earned runs. The Rangers are offering the 25-year-old another chance after receiving him from the Dodgers.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Get Your Tickets Now For the Cody Bellinger MVP Bobblehead Game

The Dodgers giveaways are in full swing now that fans are able to return to the stadium at full capacity. The first one was a Justin Turner bobblehead, and those will always be highly sought after by fans. Dodgers fans won’t want to miss the next bobblehead night next Thursday...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dave Roberts: Dodgers Prioritized Bigger Picture With Cody Bellinger

We just felt that as we kind of got together with the training staff, got together with Cody, to take it out of everyone's hands and not prolong it," Roberts said. Rip the Band-Aid off, get him on the IL, get him back to health whenever that is. We want to make sure his hamstring — when he does come back — that there's no regression.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Participates in simulated game

Manager Dave Roberts said that Bellinger (hamstring) played in a simulated game at the club's spring training facility Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Bellinger was joined by fellow lefty slugger Max Muncy (oblique) in taking live reps. Both players are expected to be activated at some point next week, and Saturday's latest update further confirms that they're progressing toward a return to the Los Angeles lineup in the near future.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Runs at 100 percent

Bellinger (hamstring) ran the bases at 100 percent Friday and is expected to be activated off the injured list early next week, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports. All signs are pointing to Bellinger returning to the big club when first eligible Tuesday in San Diego, with manager Dave Roberts indicating that the outfielder has "responded really well" to recent running workouts, per the Associated Press. Bellinger has been limited to 16 games due to injury this season and has posted a .226/.324/.323 slash line across 71 plate appearances.
MLBwpsdlocal6.com

Cody Bellinger blasts game-ending HR, Dodgers beat Cubs 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Cody Bellinger homered with two out in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 in their first walk-off victory of the season. Bellinger came on as a late defensive substitution. He crushed a 422-foot homer to center off Keegan Thompson,...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Cody Bellinger's walk-off homer lifts Dodgers to 3-2 win over Cubs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger homered with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs, 3-2, on Saturday night for their first walk-off victory of the season. Bellinger, who came on as a late defensive substitution, crushed a 422-foot solo shot to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Snell, Padres to take on Santillan, Reds

San Diego Padres (47-33, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-38, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 5.29 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Reds: Tony Santillan (1-1, 3.29 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +140, Padres -161; over/under is 9...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Why LA Fans Should Continue to Stay Positive Right Now

This past week was hard to watch. Not only did the Dodgers get swept by the Padres, but they were no-hit by the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night. However, before fans start losing hope let’s remember why the Dodgers are the best. Mookie Betts is back after leaving for a...