‘The Little Couple’ Stars Jen Arnold and Bill Klein Are Millionaires! Find Out Their Impressive Net Worth

Jen Arnold and Bill Klein won fans over with their TLC reality show, The Little Couple, which first debuted in 2009. The series also featuring their adopted kids, William and Zoey, has been on the air for 10 years, making the neonatologist and entrepreneur stars in their own right. In addition to their successful reality TV careers, Jen and Bill have a lot of accomplishments under their belts that contribute to their significant earnings. Find out how much money they make!

What Is Jen and Bill’s Combined Net Worth?

The pair has an estimated $3.5 million net worth due to their filming revenue and work outside of the show, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

It’s unknown exactly how much Bill and Jen are earning from the series, however, reality producer Terence Michael previously told E! News the “general rule of thumb is that reality-show families earn about 10 percent of a show’s per-episode budget.” He suspected that TLC budgets about $250,000 to $400,000 per episode, meaning they could have been earning anywhere from $25,000 to $40,000 per episode.

Together, Jen and Bill also published two books, Life Is Short (No Pun Intended): Love, Laughter, and Learning to Enjoy Every Moment and Think Big: Overcoming Obstacles with Optimism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LYTTu_0adONfay00
Courtesy Jen Arnold/Instagram

What Else Do They Do for Work?

Jen and Bill are both very educated and knowledgeable. In July 2017, she accepted a position at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg as medical director of the hospital’s expanding Simulation Center. Her job opportunity was the reason behind the family’s relocation to Florida from Houston, Texas.

Bill is currently the founder, president and CEO of their pet shop, Rocky and Maggie’s, as well as their media company, Candu Enterprises, according to his LinkedIn. He’s had both gigs for over a decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CR4jo_0adONfay00
Credit: Photo by Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Is The Show Coming Back?

Season 14 of The Little Couple aired in 2019 and has yet to be officially renewed as of June 2021.

In the latest episodes, fans got to see as Jen recovered from her hip replacement surgery and the kids were enjoying their time in New York. There was a lot of excitement in the Klein household as the family celebrated Will’s 9th birthday as well as the anniversary of his adoption from China. Viewers also got to see Zoey’s Bollywood dance recital and more heartwarming moments shared with the brood.

