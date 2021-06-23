‘They don’t get paid enough for this sh*t’: Worker records, walks away from teens igniting fireworks display in grocery store

A grocery store employee in Minnesota recorded a video of teenagers setting off fireworks inside the store, then walked away, smirking in disbelief. His response is quickly becoming a meme on Twitter.

The video was shared alongside a news story of the incident. Fox 9 reported that a group of teenagers allegedly lit a fireworks display inside a Hy-Vee grocery store in Eagan, Minnesota and were subsequently taken into police custody. Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but the smoke closed the store for the rest of the day, according to the news site.

The nine-second video gained traction on Twitter, where users reacted to the employee’s actions (or lack thereof) in quote tweets.

Some Twitter users questioned the pay rate and safety of the employee.

But for most users, the video prompted jokes about the responsibilities for low-paying service jobs.

“That guy is every retail worker who knows they don’t get paid enough for this shit,” one user said.

“Fuck that, shift just finished,” another user said.

“Me leaving work everyday fully aware of how busy we are,” a fourth said.

Others took the opportunity to share their own workplace disasters.

One user noted the situational irony of the company’s slogan: “Where there’s a helpful smile in every aisle.”

“Narrator- There was NOT a helpful smile in every aisle,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hy-Vee and was unable to contact the employee.

