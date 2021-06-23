Cancel
‘They don’t get paid enough for this sh*t’: Worker records, walks away from teens igniting fireworks display in grocery store

By Laiken Neumann
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIGFo_0adONUpr00

A grocery store employee in Minnesota recorded a video of teenagers setting off fireworks inside the store, then walked away, smirking in disbelief. His response is quickly becoming a meme on Twitter.

The video was shared alongside a news story of the incident. Fox 9 reported that a group of teenagers allegedly lit a fireworks display inside a Hy-Vee grocery store in Eagan, Minnesota and were subsequently taken into police custody. Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but the smoke closed the store for the rest of the day, according to the news site.

The nine-second video gained traction on Twitter, where users reacted to the employee’s actions (or lack thereof) in quote tweets.

Some Twitter users questioned the pay rate and safety of the employee.

But for most users, the video prompted jokes about the responsibilities for low-paying service jobs.

“That guy is every retail worker who knows they don’t get paid enough for this shit,” one user said.

“Fuck that, shift just finished,” another user said.

“Me leaving work everyday fully aware of how busy we are,” a fourth said.

Others took the opportunity to share their own workplace disasters.

One user noted the situational irony of the company’s slogan: “Where there’s a helpful smile in every aisle.”

“Narrator- There was NOT a helpful smile in every aisle,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hy-Vee and was unable to contact the employee.

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

Eagan, MNkfgo.com

VIDEO: Three arrested after fireworks display in store is ignited

EAGAN, Minn. – Police in a Twin Cities suburb arrested a group of juveniles after a fireworks display was set on fire in a grocery store. The display went up in flames Monday afternoon at the Hy-Vee store in Eagan. Police spokesman Aaron Machtemes says firefighters extinguished the flames and no one was injured. The store had to be closed because it was filled with smoke. The amount of damage is still being assessed.
Eagan, MNvalleynewslive.com

Youths In Custody After Fireworks Display Ignited At Eagan Hy-Vee

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) - The Eagan Fire Department extinguished an ignited fireworks display at a grocery store Monday, and several youths are in custody for possible arson. Eagan police say first responders were called to the Hy-Vee at about 2 p.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, with no injuries reported.
Eagan, MNfox29.com

Teens light fireworks display inside Hy-Vee in Eagan, Minnesota

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police took a group of teenagers into custody after they reportedly set a fireworks display on fire inside a Hy-Vee grocery store in Eagan, Minnesota Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the incident at 1500 Central Park Commons Drive, according to Eagan Police Department...
Politicswfxb.com

Teens Set Store’s Fourth of July Fireworks Display on Fire

The Fourth of July is still days away and we’ve already got a firework prank gone wrong story. Apparently, a group of teens decided it would be a good idea to light a store’s an entire fireworks display on fire…No one was hurt, fortunately. But there was damage done to the store.
