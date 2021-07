John McAfee, who made a name and fortune for himself through his eponymous antivirus software, died of an apparent suicide in a Barcelona prison Wednesday at the age of 75. The brash software pioneer had cashed out of his company in the mid-1990s, embarking on a life of lawlessness and hedonism, courting legal trouble as he bounced around the world. McAfee was ultimately arrested in October 2020 after arriving in Spain and had been held ever since in connection to tax charges in the U.S. McAfee was also indicted in the U.S. earlier this year on separate fraud and money laundering charges. McAfee’s death comes just hours after a Spanish court agreed to extradite him to the U.S. to face the tax charges that could have meant living out the rest of his life behind bars.