Pima County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA AND NORTHWESTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM MST At 216 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Arivaca, or 22 miles southwest of Tubac, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Arivaca, Sasabe and Arivaca Lake.

