Enjoy the best food in town.Aurelien Lamasson-Theobald/Unsplash. The question of which restaurant is Tucson’s best is always a hotly contested topic. With the number of exceptional joints to grab a taco, a burner, West Coast pizza, or simply to sip a cup of coffee, everyone has their favorite spot. Often national news outlets come to Tucson and attempt to point out their favorites, but most of these publications don’t have the kind of taste buds for Mexican and Southern Arizona cuisine to make an accurate assessment. The folks at Eater: Phoenix though do. Based out of Phoenix, this division of Eater’s publication arm is very familiar with what the region has to offer, so if any outside Tucson food publication is going to rank the Old Pueblo’s top restaurants, it’s this one.