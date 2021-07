I’m writing this on June 25—the last day of the 2020-2021 school year. And while we know next school year will start on September 13, there's so much we still don't know. There are some factors—vaccination rate, CDC guidelines—that are holding up some of the details, but the lack of a clear plan and clear communication from Mayor de Blasio and the New York City Department of Education now promises some amount of chaos two months from now. And for those of us who remember the chaotic August of 2020, that brings back nightmares.