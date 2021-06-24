1115 Forest Court McPherson KS

Price: $309,000 | Bedrooms: 4 | Baths: 3 | 2,868 finished sq ft. Quality craftsmanship you can feel… yes I said feel (once inside you’ll understand). This custom built, one owner home was designed with “forever” in mind from the open floor plan, the attention to detail, and quality materials. The Seller has loved her well appointed kitchen, power packed with options like the 3 lazy susans, full extension drawers, and pantry pull out shelves. Don’t miss the lighted display cabinet, perfect to show off your treasures. In the hallway of the owners’ suite you’ll find the laundry closet on your left and deep cabinets, laundry hamper, and to your right. Not to be outdone the basement is fully finished with an EXPANSIVE family room, awesome under stair walk-in closet, 2 bedrooms, bath and mechanicals. Come outside to enjoy dinner or a cold ice tea on the covered deck. Almost forgot… new roofing shingles are ordered. Call Kristi Fowler, 620.242.8011 at Horizon Real Estate Services, today to schedule your appointment.