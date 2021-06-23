Cancel
Congress & Courts

Second Circuit Weighs Level of Data Needed for Reliable Expert

By Ellen Bardash
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Second Circuit has been tasked with determining whether a doctor provided adequate evidence as an expert witness for a man to continue with his case against DuPont. Counsel for plaintiff James Sarkees, who was diagnosed with bladder cancer at the age of 61 and claims it’s a result of exposure to the chemical orthotoluidine, or OT, during the seven months he worked at Goodyear in 1974, says testimony from Dr. L. Christine Oliver met all court standards and Sarkees’ Western District of New York case should not have ended in summary judgment.

