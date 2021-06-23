The Stakes at Britney Spears’s Latest Conservatorship Hearing Couldn’t Be Higher
Earlier this month, Britney Spears, rocking back and forth, posted a video to her Instagram saying that she "hears" a lot of fans have been writing in asking questions, and she said she is here to answer all of them. After sharing that her favorite business trip was to Italy at the invitation of Donatella Versace and that her shoe size was a seven (she held up seven fingers), Spears then addressed the elephant in the room.