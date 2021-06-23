Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Pedestrian bridge collapses over DC highway, injuring 5

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5aaA_0adOLtdU00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A pedestrian bridge collapsed over a highway in the nation's capital on Wednesday, sending five people to the hospital. Traffic was expected to be snarled for hours.

The collapse happened just before noon along Interstate 295 in Northeast Washington. The bridge was found to be in poor condition at an inspection just a few months earlier.

Investigators believe a truck struck the bridge, causing it to come loose and collapse, said Chris Geldart, the deputy mayor for public safety and justice. Several other vehicles were also involved in the collapse. He cautioned that the investigation was still in its preliminary stages.

The five people taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries, Geldart said.

Chunks of concrete and other debris were strewn across the highway, and both directions of traffic were expected to be closed at least until late Friday. The bridge was lying atop the truck, which was leaking diesel fuel along the roadway, officials said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday afternoon that there were no recent reports of structural concerns about the bridge. But Geldart said in a statement later Wednesday that the mayor's statement was incorrect.

He said that the bridge was inspected in February and that a subsequent report issued May 25 rated the bridge as being in poor condition. He said the rating — a 4 on a scale of 9 to 0 — marked a threshold prompting a multiyear planning process to replace the bridge. The bridge had previously been rated a 5 — in fair condition — in April 2019.

The Metropolitan Police Department is leading the crash investigation, Geldart said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
11K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Traffic
Washington, DC
Cars
Washington, DC
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
WSB Radio

Surfside condo collapse: Search efforts paused amid safety concerns

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Officials in Florida halted the search for survivors in the rubble of the Champlain Tower South building early Thursday due to concerns over the remaining building’s stability, interim Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said. Crews have been working through inclement weather, fire within the debris and...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Officials ID suspect killed in apartment shooting with Atlanta police

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man it said was killed when he fired at officers at an Atlanta apartment building on Wednesday. Police were called out to the 8th floor of the Solace on Peachtree Apartments on 710 Peachtree Street in response to a person shot call. When the two officers arrived on the floor, authorities said Joseph Lee Humbles, 29, of Atlanta, immediately fired gunshots at officers, striking an officer in the face. The two officers were able to return fire, which struck Humbles.
Gwinnett County, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

1 dead, 1 injured in Lawrenceville apartment shooting

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that broke out at a Gwinnett County apartments complex. Gwinnett police were called out to the Durant Sugarloaf Apartments on St. Marlowe Drive in Lawrenceville shortly after midnight. When officers arrived, they found a man dead and another man was taken to the hospital...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WSB Radio

16 hurt in explosion after seizure of illegal fireworks in LA

LOS ANGELES — At least 16 people were injured when police attempted to safely detonate illegal fireworks seized in Los Angeles, authorities said. Buildings and cars were damaged, and several members of the Los Angeles Police Department were injured as a bomb squad was in the process of seizing more than 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, the Los Angeles Times reported.