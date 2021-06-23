Disney Is Making a Tower of Terror Film As Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Erasure Continues

As part of Disney’s ongoing quest to adapt literally every single one of its rides into a movie, THR is reporting that Tower of Terror will be the next attraction put on the creative conveyor belt. Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley is attached to write the script based off the spooky drop-scare hotel elevator (and its even spookier lore), and Scarlett Johansson, of all people, will produce. THR notes that plot details “are being kept under wraps” and it’s unclear if Johansson will be starring in the film. The Tower of Terror ride was previously adapted into a 1997 television movie about disappearing hotel guests starring Steve Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst, a project that, in hindsight, would make an incredible addition to our “Role Call” column. The ride itself was inspired by the wonderful world of Rod Sterling’s Twilight Zone. Now it’s time for Vulture to advocate for a Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster adaptation in which Steven Tyler has to speed across the country in a limousine to fire Aerosmith’s drummer.