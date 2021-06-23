Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney Is Making a Tower of Terror Film As Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Erasure Continues

By Devon Ivie, @devonsaysrelax
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of Disney’s ongoing quest to adapt literally every single one of its rides into a movie, THR is reporting that Tower of Terror will be the next attraction put on the creative conveyor belt. Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley is attached to write the script based off the spooky drop-scare hotel elevator (and its even spookier lore), and Scarlett Johansson, of all people, will produce. THR notes that plot details “are being kept under wraps” and it’s unclear if Johansson will be starring in the film. The Tower of Terror ride was previously adapted into a 1997 television movie about disappearing hotel guests starring Steve Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst, a project that, in hindsight, would make an incredible addition to our “Role Call” column. The ride itself was inspired by the wonderful world of Rod Sterling’s Twilight Zone. Now it’s time for Vulture to advocate for a Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster adaptation in which Steven Tyler has to speed across the country in a limousine to fire Aerosmith’s drummer.

www.vulture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Steven Tyler
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Steve Guttenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Coaster#Film#The Tower#Tower Of Terror#Thr#Toy Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesFirst Showing

Gnarly Red Band Trailer for 'America: The Motion Picture' on Netflix

"Ding dong, it's America M-Fer!" Netflix has released one more trailer for the animated comedy America: The Motion Picture, a final red band trailer packed with profanity and violence galore. Which is befitting America's sordid history. Debuting on Netflix today - just in time for the 4th of July weekend. In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. This animated movie stars "America's sweethearts" — Channing Tatum (as G.W.), Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan (as Paul), Raoul Max Trujillo (as Geronimo), Killer Mike, Andy Samberg, Will Forte, and Simon Pegg (as King James). This is very similar to the original trailer, just with some added "red band" material. It may be extra dumb, but definitely looks like good fun.
MoviesMovieWeb

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Poster Brings Scary Changes for Drac and His Pals

The Hotel Transylvania series is one of the biggest animated franchises that isn't from Disney or Dreamworks. The first three films are directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, the creator of various animated TV shows like Samurai Jack, Dexter's Laboratory, and the original Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The latest installment Hotel Transylvania: Transformania has Derek Drymon Jennifer Kluska taking over directorial duties. A new poster shows off what we saw in the first trailer, which features the main monsters being transformed into humans.
MoviesDecider

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: June 2021’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix is heating up this month! The streamer is freshening up its film library with a new selection of classics and originals, clearing out some titles leaving in May to make room for a June lineup that’s better than ever before. This month, Netflix is kicking things off with the...
Movieskiss951.com

Here Are All Of The Upcoming Movies That The Rock Is Starring In

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems he’s in every other movie trailer, and it’s felt that way for the last decade. It’s hard to keep up with the man’s projects. But we’re here for you: we have gathered all the new movies you can see “The Rock” in for the next few years.
Moviescinelinx.com

Filming Begins on John Wick 4, Aquaman 2, and Knives Out Sequel

There must be something in the water today, as three major film sequels have all announced the official start of filming today!. As things begin to get better (though not over), it’s nice to see film productions are getting back to everything in high gear. Today, three separate films, all highly anticipated sequels, announced the start of production.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Kristen Bell's Comedy 'Queenpins' Coming to Theaters in Fall

“Queenpins,” a comedy starring Kristen Bell as a coupon queen turned criminal, is slated to release on the big screen in fall. The STX film, inspired by the true story of the largest coupon counterfeit scam in U.S. history, will debut on Sept. 10. “Queenpins” will also feature Bell’s “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place” co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste, as well as Paul Walter Hauser, Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha and Vince Vaughn. The film will land on Paramount Plus in the U.S. after its theatrical run.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Thriller Is Now On Netflix

It shouldn’t be a surprise to discover that any Denzel Washington movie added to the Netflix library tends to draw in a decent number of viewers, when he’s remained one of the most popular actors on the planet for the best part of three decades. In the past 20 years,...
TV Seriescinelinx.com

New to Disney Plus in July 2021

From the final episode of Loki, more The Bad Batch, and the debut of Monsters at Work, Disney Plus has a lot in store for July. Disney has been pretty consistent with their shows for quite a while now. The month of July will be no different. New shows starting this month are Monsters at Work, based on the Monsters, Inc. movies. Turner and Hooch, with Josh Peck as Scott Turner Jr., son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film. Also, Chip ‘N’ Dale’s Park Life animated series will be starting this month.
TV SeriesSidney Herald

Loki Reunites With Mobius in First Midseason Teaser for ‘Loki’ (VIDEO)

Loki‘s season is halfway through, and Disney+ is giving viewers a peek at the second set of Marvel’s exciting series. In a new midseason teaser released by the streamer, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) faces new challenges as his story with the TVA, Mobius (Owen Wilson), and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) continues. The promo unveils never-before-seen clips from the series that fans will no doubt be interested in.
Moviesmynbc5.com

Here are the movies hitting theaters in July

There are so many reasons to go back to movie theaters in July. Plenty of blockbusters are on the way, whether you're hoping to see an action-packed adventure or a family-friendly flick. Here's a glimpse at the movies slated for release in the next several weeks:. First Date — July...
MoviesMovieWeb

Sing 2 Character Posters Reveal Bono's Character Among Others

Several new posters for Illumination's upcoming computer-animated musical comedy Sing 2 have now stepped onto center stage, putting the spotlight on several familiar faces, and a few new ones as well. The story will once again be led by Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon, an optimistic koala who, in the sequel, has his sights set on taking his new cast to all new heights.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Christina Ricci’s Matrix 4 Role Reportedly Revealed

The announced cast of The Matrix 4 clearly signals that the fourth installment in the sci-fi franchise is looking to toe the line between paying tribute to the original trilogy and setting an all-new story in motion, with several legacy players involved, but not so many that it’ll become an outright exercise in nostalgia.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Statham’s New Movie Is A Huge Hit On Streaming

Over the last decade, Jason Statham‘s star has ascended to arguably its highest point ever, thanks largely to his involvement in a string of big budget blockbusters. For one, he took second billing behind Sylvester Stallone in all three entries in the Expendables franchise, which combined to earn over $800 million at the box office.
MoviesTime Out Global

Vin Diesel dreams of a 'Fast and Furious' musical

Earlier this month, the Fast and Furious crew jokingly teased a crossover with fellow Universal picture Jurassic World, enticing a rabid fanbase with thoughts of a velociraptor riding shotgun in Dom Toretto's Dodge Charger. Last week, co-star Tyrese Gibson floated an "actually, this makes more sense" prospect of a Transformers team up. And now, series mascot Diesel himself is floating the idea of yet another mutation of the series: a full-blown musical.