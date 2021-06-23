Cancel
Skin Care

Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer Just Launched a DNA-based Skincare Line

By Chloe Hall
Elle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are hunches and then there are DNA tests. Vanessa Hudgens, the co-founder of the new beauty brand Know Beauty, knows it’s good to have both. Hudgens recently discovered she has what qualifies as sensitive skin— “Oh my gosh, my hunch was right," she says over Zoom—thanks to a test from the brand she recently launched with singer Madison Beer. While we’d all like to have Hudgens’s spot-on intuition, the rest of us are only one exfoliating mask or too-creamy moisturizer away from a breakout. Beer, who has struggled with acne her entire life, is left without the hunching powers of Hudgens and founded Know Beauty in hopes of finally finding out for sure the issues that plagued her—and helping everyone else do the same.

www.elle.com
