San Benito County, CA

CalFire: Vegetation fire burning off Panoche Road in San Benito County

By Victor Guzman
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MmFSa_0adOKx3l00

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE 6/24/2021 10:47 a.m.: CalFire BEU continues to make progress on the Panoche Fire as it's now reported at 75% contained on Thursday morning.

Crews say the fire burned 145 acres before CalFire was able to stop forward progress and get a handle on containing the blaze.

UPDATE 6/23/2021 7:50 p.m. Cal Fire reports that the Panoche Fire burning near Panoche Road and Moody Canyon is now 145 acres, but containment has gone up to 50%.

UPDATE 6:03 p.m. 6/23/2021: CalFire is now reporting the fire has burned 100 acres and is 25% contained.

CalFire says the fire is burning on Panoche Road and Moody Canyon, East of Panoche Valley.

ORIGINAL STORY

CalFire units are on scene of a vegetation fire burning off Panoche Road in San Benito County.

CalFire BEU reports the fire has the potential to grow up to 200 acres.

At this time the fire is at 10 to 15 acres as crews are beginning their attack on this blaze.

ALERTWildfire cameras show smoke that is visible on the sites Mount Helen camera.

Employees at the Panoche Inn also reported seeing smoke as the fire started mid-Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story

The post CalFire: Vegetation fire burning off Panoche Road in San Benito County appeared first on KION546 .

