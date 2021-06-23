Jason Kidd reportedly ‘keeps coming up’ in Magic head-coaching search

Jason Kidd wants to be a head coach again — that much has been clear since he was fired from the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018. And while there have been no shortage of opportunities for Kidd in the time that has passed — a few of which he interviewed for — he's yet to receive an offer from a team. Kidd could end the year without an offer once again, but there seems to be more serious interest in the Los Angeles Lakers assistant this year.