Suring man indicted on federal child-sex crime charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 36-year-old man from Oconto County is accused of crossing state lines with the intent of a committing sex crime with a child. The U.S. Attorneys’ Office says John Fredenburgh, of Suring, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of traveling interstate with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor and one count of using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.