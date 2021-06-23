Cancel
Suring, WI

Suring man indicted on federal child-sex crime charges

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 36-year-old man from Oconto County is accused of crossing state lines with the intent of a committing sex crime with a child. The U.S. Attorneys’ Office says John Fredenburgh, of Suring, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of traveling interstate with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor and one count of using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

