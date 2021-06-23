Alec Baldwin Admits He's 'Seriously' Struggling With Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAlec Baldwin is speaking out frankly about living with obsessive-compulsive disorder in the hopes that it may help someone else. The 63-year-old opened up about the mental health disorder on the Tuesday, June 22, episode of his and wife Hilaria’s “What’s One More?" podcast. The couple was joined by guests Howie Mandel and his wife, Terry — and right off the bat, Baldwin pressed the America’s Got Talent host on his experiences with OCD.

