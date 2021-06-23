Cancel
Mark Ronson to Host New Apple TV+ Music Documentary Series

Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date of Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson, a new documentary series hosted by the producer/DJ that will "examine sound creation and the revolutionary technology that has shaped music as we know it." The six-part series will see Ronson interview artists about their creative processes and the tech used to create their music. At the end of each episode, Ronson will produce a new piece of music using the discussed techniques and tools.

