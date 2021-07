Several celebrities took to Instagram to show off how they celebrated Father's Day, and Brian Austin Green was no exception. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor shared a sweet photo of him and his kids, thanks to his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess' excellent photography skills. In the photo, Green is surrounded by his four children, including, Kassius, 19, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, while they all seemingly enjoyed a pool day together.