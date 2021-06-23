The Best Sous Vide Machines for Your Money

Bottom Line

The Tribest Sousvant is a thin, tall sous vide cooker that saves on counter space and delivers fast preheat speeds — plus it has a clear container making it easy to monitor what's cooking.

A powerful heat output and fast preheat speed makes the Precision Cooker Pro a great compact alternative to full-sized sous vide cookers.

For a super low price under $50, you get a compact and powerful immersion cooker that’s great for learning how to sous vide.

Vesta Precision's water oven is a full-size sous vide cooker that includes Wi-Fi controls to let you operate it from any room in the house.

Breville's sous vide machine is a Wi-Fi enabled immersion cooker with a magnetic bottom that allows it to work well with containers of all sizes.

Pros

Fast preheating, clear container helps you keep an eye on your food.

1200-watt output heats faster than some full-size models.

Simple operation, adjustable clamp helps it fit in most containers.

Features both manual and app controls for added versatility.

Includes preset cooking profiles, side clamps and magnetic bottom.

Cons

Lacks Wi-Fi controls, doesn’t turn off automatically once timer is done.

Timer is nearly silent, so it's easy to miss and wind up overcooking your food.

Louder than most comparable models, no smartphone controls.

Fairly low power output for a full-size model (650 watts).

No manual controls, operates only through Wi-Fi smartphone app.

A sous vide machine can help you bring fine dining cooking techniques into the comfort of your home kitchen.

Sous vide — French for “under vacuum” — is a process that involves submerging plastic-wrapped food (preferably vacuum-sealed) into a water bath and cooking it at a steady temperature for a prolonged period of time. The process heats up the food evenly from all sides, which helps ensure a thoroughly cooked meal, while still retaining moisture. In other words, sous vide could make dry, overcooked chicken a thing of the past in your kitchen.

Because sous vide requires precise temperature control that most home cooks are not equipped to manage, the technique has mostly been the domain of fine-dining restaurants. However, the technique gained a lot of popularity in the last decade due to the appearance of sous vide machines for home use. While early sous vide machines were very expensive ($600+), prices have dropped in the last few years to make them accessible to the casual home cook.

Types of sous vide machines

There are two types of sous vide machines for home use: water ovens and immersion circulators. They both operate on the same principle, which is circulating and heating water at the same time to maintain a steady temperature. (This is in stark contrast to simply using a stove, which only heats from the bottom and produces uneven temperatures.)

Water ovens are exactly what they sound like. They’re boxy kitchen appliances (roughly about as wide as two blenders and about as tall as a microwave) that you fill up with water, which gets circulated and heated up to your desired temperature. This type of sous vide machine was the first one to be made available for home use and is also the more expensive of the two — generally $240+ for good models. The main advantage of water ovens is that they integrate lidded containers into the machine itself, which helps prevent minor temperature fluctuations and water evaporation for long cooking projects.

Immersion cookers are slim, stick-like devices that you place in water in a pot, pan or other container, which makes them considerably more versatile than water ovens. Immersion cookers also more affordable — generally under $250, and sometimes under $100.

The fact that immersion cookers can heat water just as well as water ovens while fitting into containers of different shapes and sizes makes them more popular with home cooks. The only concern with these models is water evaporation and temperature fluctuations in uncovered containers, though this happens rarely enough that it’s not a concern for most users.

Sous vide cooking: 3 things to know

While the siren call of perfectly tender steaks and chicken can be irresistible, there are a few things to keep in mind before you dive headfirst into sous vide cooking.

Unlike other popular home kitchen appliances such as air fryers, sous vide cookers take a long time to preheat — anywhere from 8 minutes if using hot tap water to 20 minutes or more if using room temperature water.

The cooking process itself takes quite a while, too. Something as basic as eggs can take anywhere from 15 minutes at 165°F for solid whites with a runny yolk, to several hours at lower temperatures if you want to sterilize them for recipes that require raw eggs. Other food items such as steak can take over two hours, depending on whether you like your meat rare, medium or well-done.

There’s also the matter of where you’re putting your food items for cooking. Ziploc bags work fairly well for most items, but really, you’ll want to vacuum seal food to get the best results possible. This usually means purchasing additional appliances like vacuum sealers, but there are also reusable plastic bags that are a little more durable than basic zip-top bags.

Sous vide machine buying guide

When shopping around for a sous vide machine, look for the following features and specifications to make sure you find the right fit for you:

• Power output. A higher wattage rating means your sous vide machine will heat water up faster, shaving off precious minutes from the lengthy sous vide cooking process, which can take anywhere from 15 minutes for eggs with a slightly runny yolk to upwards of 2 hours for steak (and also eggs, prepared differently). While lower wattages can work just as well, it is recommended to pick models capable of 600 or more watts to keep the preheating process as short as possible (that would be under 30 minutes for room temperature water).

• Capacity. The amount of water your sous vide machine can heat up is important if you want your food to be thoroughly — and safely — cooked. Consider models with a minimum capacity of 2.5 gallons for small meals (up to 3 people) or 4 gallons and up for families of four or large groups.

• Model type. There are two kinds of sous vide machines: immersion cookers (compact) and water ovens (countertop appliance). While both types of machine serve the same function, you may not have the counter space for a water oven, or you may live in a region that’s too cold for immersion cookers (at least for one without a sealed container). Unless you’re attempting complex recipes that require absolute temperature precision, the type of model you choose comes down to personal preference.

• Wi-Fi. Sous vide machines with smartphone apps can be very convenient, particularly if you want to start preheating water while you’re otherwise occupied or out of the house. If you have a hectic schedule that requires you to juggle multiple tasks a day, consider a Wi-Fi enabled model.

Best sous vide machines

1. Best overall: Tribest Sousvant Sous Vide Circulator Machine

Courtesy of Amazon

The Tribest Sousvant is a water oven model with the capacity and speed that works well for most home chefs. It can preheat up to 3 gallons of water to the desired temperature in around 20 minutes. What’s more, the included container is made of clear but sturdy plastic that’s useful for preventing heat loss while allowing you to keep an eye on your food as it cooks.

Being a water oven, the Sousvant’s container is perfectly sealed, which means that water evaporation becomes a non-issue for all but the longest cooking projects. It also guarantees that the water will remain at an even temperature, which is especially handy for time and temperature-sensitive foodstuffs such as eggs. The Sousvant also includes a metal rack to help keep food items separate and ensure proper water circulation.

It lacks a smartphone app, but the front-facing buttons and display are easy enough to read and operate. While it is a fantastic sous vide machine in its own right, it does come with some drawbacks. Many users have reported that it’s fairly loud for a sous vide machine, though not quite as loud as a blender, for example. It also lacks an auto timer function, which can make time-sensitive cooking projects tricky for sous vide newbies.

2. Editor’s pick: Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro

Courtesy of Amazon

Anova Culinary’s Precision Cooker Pro is a powerful sous vide immersion cooker that can heat up to 13.5 gallons of water, so it’s perfect for preparing meals for large groups. Its 1200-watt output can bring water up to temperature in around 18 minutes, which is quicker than the lengthy warmup period of many sous vide cookers (23 minutes or more).

The Precision Cooker Pro is slightly taller than other immersion cookers at 13.8”. It can still be put away in a small kitchen drawer, though you might want to make a little extra room for it.

This model features manual and smartphone controls, which makes it a versatile choice for both quick meals and longer projects.

The Precision Cooker Pro also has an adjustable clamp, which lets it work with pots and pans of various shapes and sizes (as long as they’re deep enough for the minimum water line). The only drawback is that its timer can be fairly quiet, which can cause you to overcook certain items — particularly eggs, which are very time-sensitive.

3. Best for low prices: Monoprice Strata Sous Vide Immersion Cooker

Courtesy of Amazon

If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at sous vide, but find that even the smaller immersion cookers are out of your price range, the Monoprice Strata Immersion Cooker might be for you.

At just under $50, it’s less than half the price of many popular models, while still putting out a respectable 800 watts of heating energy. This allows it to heat water to the desired temperature in little over 20 minutes — less, if you’re using hot tap water.

At 16”, it’s one of the tallest immersion cookers available, which might make it a tight fit in your short drawers. Despite its low cost, the Monoprice Strata can comfortably heat up to 4 gallons of water, which should be enough for a family of four. It also keeps water at a relatively consistent temperature throughout the cooking process, though it can fluctuate enough to make cooking eggs tricky. Consider using a container with a lid to help keep the temperature stable.

The Monoprice Strata does not include smartphone controls, which is to be expected of a model in its price range. This shouldn’t be a major inconvenience unless you plan on leaving the house while cooking foods that take a long time, like pork belly or short ribs. If so, you’ll want to rely on an external timer to remind you to check on the food, since this model does not turn off automatically once its timer is done.

4. Best small water oven: Vesta Precision Perfecta Sous Vide Water Oven

Courtesy of Amazon

The Perfecta water oven by Vesta Precision is a relatively affordable model that includes Wi-Fi control features for added convenience. At around $350, it costs more than a typical immersion cooker, but is not as expensive as other water ovens or even some high-end immersion cookers.

The Perfecta holds up to 2.5 gallons of water and features a transparent lid that is handy for keeping an eye on your food as it cooks. Though the power output is relatively low at only 650 watts, this model’s smartphone control features make up for it by allowing you to start the preheating process no matter where you are. This can be useful in many scenarios, from heading to the grocery store to tackling outdoor home projects, ensuring your water oven is ready to cook whenever you program it to be preheated.

Overall, the Perfecta is a solid performer, though users have noted two minor inconveniences to look out for. The first is its transparent lid, which can accumulate some condensation during cooking, making it hard to observe food during the cooking process. The second is the rare glitching of the smartphone app, which requires you to unplug the sous vide machine in order to force a “hard reset.”

5. Best Wi-Fi sous vide machine: Breville Joule Sous Vide

Courtesy of Amazon

Breville’s Joule Sous Vide combines form and function with a 1100-watt output and its fairly short (13” tall) profile that fits snugly in just about any kitchen drawer. It can handle up to 10 gallons of water under ideal conditions (i.e., a covered container), though if you’re using it with uncovered containers, it’s recommended to limit yourself to 2.5 gallons for best results.

Like many immersion circulators, the Breville Joule includes a clamp to attach itself to the sides of taller containers, though it’s a little flimsy and could snap off if you’re not careful. To help it stay upright in metal containers, it has a magnetic bottom that keeps it steady during operation. If it tips over for any reason, the Joule automatically shuts off to avoid damage to its electronics. The Joule’s smartphone app includes a large number of recipes designed for cooks of all skill levels, which is especially handy for sous vide newcomers.

Oddly enough, the Joule’s most popular feature is also its main drawback: it can only be operated through its smartphone app. That’s right, despite all of its convenient features (timers, programmable cooking schedules, recipes, etc.), the Joule will not work unless you use it through a smartphone. While this may not seem like a major inconvenience to some, the lack of manual controls can be a hassle, especially if you’re an old-school chef or you’re cooking where internet connectivity may be a problem.