Southwest Austin business news: New distillery, float spa, Merle Haggard-inspired french fry trailer coming soon

By Jack Flagler
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 7 days ago
See the latest business news from South Austin, including the arrival of a new dog photography studio, a rye and bourbon whiskey distillery, and a french fry food truck. Dog Days Photography, a dog photo studio serving all of Austin, opened in March. Owner Bryn Bonino focuses on dog wall art and offers her services for both homes and businesses. On July 10 from 1-5 p.m., Dog Days Photography will be offering photos at MudPuppies' North Austin location. For $150, customers will get $100 credit toward wall art with the photo service, and $50 will be donated to Austin Dog Rescue. Bonino is also running a calendar contest from July 12-Aug. 23. Individuals can submit photos of their dog online, and 13 dogs will be chosen to be professionally photographed and featured in Dog Days Photography's 2022 calendar. The contest will benefit Hound Rescue, which places abandoned hounds in Texas homes. www.dogdays.photography.

