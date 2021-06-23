Booker: “I was just saying Go Big Blue.”

Booker looks to keep it going after posting a 31.0-point scoring performance in the Suns’ loss to the Clippers in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals. After having a stretch of underwhelming performances, he was able to pull together his best effort since game one of the series. Even though Booker is more than capable of putting up stat-lines like this anytime he hits the floor; there is a possibility that this performance could be followed by another high-floor game that leaves a lot more to be desired. Tonight's game could be difficult to call, especially for the stars on the slate, given their potential output and cost. It could be a night for middle-tier performers to shine. However, Booker is an elite talent, and if he can start fast, he could be the top play on the floor.