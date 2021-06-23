Cancel
Booker: “I was just saying Go Big Blue.”

By Drew Franklin
kentuckysportsradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevin Booker took the high road in whatever beef he had with DeMarcus Cousins after the Suns shocked the Clippers with a game-winning inbounds play in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Booker was asked what exactly went down when cameras caught him catching a shove from Cousins and...

