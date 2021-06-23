Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Food Truck Tuesdays returns to Larkin Square in 2021

By queenseyes
buffalorising.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no doubt that people have been missing the social gatherings at Larkin Square. But today there is good news, as “Buffalo’s largest and longest running food truck rodeo” is slated to return in 2021. The highly anticipated return of the food truck rodeo has a lot of people talking… and clamoring to get back to the Square, where so many engaging events are held throughout the year. This particular event series will be a special 8 week run, starting on Tuesday, July 13.

www.buffalorising.com
