Justin Willman is working his magic to help fight Alzheimer's disease

The Annual Henry N. and Selma S. Rapaport Memorial Lecture. We're thrilled to have hosted Ben, Jonah, and Henry Platt to discuss their professional achievements and aspirations as well as how their Jewish upbringing and involvement, including Camp Ramah, have influenced their careers. The Platt brothers have talent galore and amazing singing voices. They've achieved tremendous success in such popular and critically-acclaimed productions as Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen (Ben) and Wicked (Jonah), and in Counterparts A Cappella (Henry) at the University of Pennsylvania. The brothers spoke with acclaimed author and interviewer Abigail Pogrebin, who asked about their achievements, their challenges, their ambitions, and the role Judaism plays in their lives and art.