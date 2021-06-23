Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Justin Willman is working his magic to help fight Alzheimer's disease

By Kevin C. Johnson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Willman’s mom was his first audience when he started performing magic as a child. Now, the St. Louis native is keeping her legacy alive with an upcoming variety show that will help fight Alzheimer’s disease. “I wouldn’t be a magician if it wasn’t for her cheering me on,” Willman...

www.stltoday.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
City
Saint Louis, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mraz
Person
Nicole Byer
Person
Justin Willman
Person
Lisa Genova
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Jim Gaffigan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Show#Magic Shop#Alzheimer#Laclede#Disease Research Fund#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Justin Willman's 'Magic for Humans' tour will visit the Pageant

Justin Willman’s “Magic for Humans” tour comes to the Pageant with a show at 7 p.m. Jan. 22. Tickets are $33 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 24 at ticketmaster.com. Get more information at thepageant.com. Willman, a Ladue Horton Watkins High School grad (class of ’98), stars in...
Diseases & Treatmentskpfa.org

A Personal Battle Against Alzheimer’s Disease

Nurse Rona will interview Dr. Daniel Gibbs, the author of the recently released book, “A Tattoo on My Brain.“ Alzheimer’s, which is a neurological disorder, affects 6.2 million Americans. There is no cure for Alzheimer’s, but there is extensive clinical research being done. Dr. Gibbs, has been devoting his time to raising awareness about early-stage Alzheimer’s, and what people can do about it, in order to live a meaningful life for a longer time.
Kearney, NEKearney Hub

Join fight against Alzheimer’s

THE AUTHOR is a volunteer, advocate and ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Association of Nebraska. You are invited to the Longest Day Concert featuring the OK Sisters in concert Friday at Harmon Park. The Longest Day is an Alzheimer’s Awareness event and fundraiser for prevention and education of this disease that...
New York City, NYjtsa.edu

Backstage Pass: Ben, Jonah, and Henry Platt in Conversation with Abigail Pogrebin

The Annual Henry N. and Selma S. Rapaport Memorial Lecture. We're thrilled to have hosted Ben, Jonah, and Henry Platt to discuss their professional achievements and aspirations as well as how their Jewish upbringing and involvement, including Camp Ramah, have influenced their careers. The Platt brothers have talent galore and amazing singing voices. They've achieved tremendous success in such popular and critically-acclaimed productions as Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen (Ben) and Wicked (Jonah), and in Counterparts A Cappella (Henry) at the University of Pennsylvania. The brothers spoke with acclaimed author and interviewer Abigail Pogrebin, who asked about their achievements, their challenges, their ambitions, and the role Judaism plays in their lives and art.
New York City, NYPosted by
Glamour

It’s Time to Stop Underestimating Sara Bareilles

We all know Sara Bareilles writes absolute bangers—songs with driving beats and almost sermonic messages. Her anthems make us want to write a letter to an ex and burn it by the flame of a scented candle. After “Love Song”—reportedly an angry response to a record label looking for more bankable lyrics—became a staple, we thought, Okay, we get it. Sara Bareilles is a pop-star with a twist of integrity. She rocks a side part. She makes us wish we had taken piano lessons.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Angela Bassett shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping garden at family home

Angela Bassett is relatively private when it comes to her personal life, but the 9-1-1 star recently shared a rare glimpse of the beautiful garden at her family home. The Hollywood actress took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of herself modelling in her sprawling backyard, which was adorned with rose bushes.
Burlington, VTlightning100.com

Liz Cooper – “Slice of Life”: DJ Pick of the Week

Liz Cooper makes her solo debut with her new single “Slice of Life” from her anticipated album Hot Sass. This being her first album separate from The Stampede, Cooper, alongside Ryan Usher, Joe Bisirri, and Michael Libramento, recorded at Little Jamaica Recordings in Burlington, Vermont. “Slice of Life” is a raw and untamed peak into the 12-track LP, and is Stephanie’s DJ Pick of the Week!
Avon, OHclevelandmagazine.com

ZuZu Chocolates Unites The Community To End Alzheimer’s Disease

Everyone is welcome to chocolate, music and food on the eve of the summer solstice, all for an incredible cause. On June 19, Clevelanders are welcome to gather and celebrate with ZuZu Chocolates for the 10k Fight To End Alzheimer’s pop-up fundraiser. An annual event organized by ZuZu Chocolates, the fundraiser will take place at 36383 Detroit Road in Avon at 11 a.m. and will run until 1 p.m.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Major ‘Baby’ News Revealed

The wrestler turned actor John Cena seems to have dropped hints about being ready to be a father. One of the greatest stars in WWE, Cena seems to have changed his outlook on being a father. While dating Nikki Bella, he had a different approach towards this but it has changed now.
NFLgratefulweb.com

Watch: Nile Rodgers, Dave Matthews, Darius Rucker Perform At Inaugural Juneteenth UnityFest

On Saturday, June 19, the inaugural Juneteenth Unityfest presented by the Robert Randolph Foundation brought together a star-studded lineup of artists, influencers, activists and sponsors for a virtual festival. During the five-plus hour program, the live stream was seen by over 1.1 million viewers on several platforms including LiveXLive, Ebony.com and YouTube. Taking place just two days after Juneteenth was signed into law as a federal holiday, this year’s celebration was especially joyous and served as a tribute to the breadth and depth of Black culture and Juneteenth as a uniquely American experience. The entire festival is available now via the official website and YouTube until Monday, July 19. To view the program please visit: Robert Randolph Foundation YouTube Channel, LiveXLive or www.juneteenthunityfest.com.
CelebritiesPeople

Trista Sutter Says Husband Ryan Has 'Up Days and Down Days' Since His Diagnosis: 'It's Been Hard'

Ryan Sutter finally has answers for the mystery illness he's been dealing with for the past year, but with no clear treatment, he's struggling, said wife Trista. The Bachelorette couple shared in May that after months of tests and doctor's appointments, Ryan, 46, was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which they said was exacerbated by mold toxins, along with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and long-haul COVID-19. But they haven't been able to find a way to treat his illnesses, and speaking on fellow Bachelor Nation members Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's podcast Almost Famous, Trista explained that Ryan has "his up days and down days."
CelebritiesTime Out Global

Courtney Love has serious beef with Olivia Rodrigo

The music world is rife with epic beefs. Biggie and Tupac. Kanye and Taylor. Lennon and McCartney. Salieri and Mozart. Prince and Michael Jackson. Eric Clapton and basic medical science. This isn't one of those beefs. This is a beef between a 56-year-old rock star and an 18-year-old about crying...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

All My Children Alum Susan Lucci Shares Heartbreaking News

All My Children alum Susan Lucci has recently shared some very devastating news. The daytime television alum announced to her fans and social media followers that her 104-year-old mother had died. Here’s what you need to know. All My Children Alum Susan Lucci Shares Heartbreaking News. Susan Lucci, who is...