AS MAY YOU KNOW…the Mariners have hit 95 home runs this season with 46.6% of their runs scored coming via the home run (151 of 324 runs)…BUT, DID YOU KNOW?…that the Mariners 46.6% of their runs coming via the long ball is the 7th-highest percentage in the Majors, including the 3rd-highest in the American League?…the Mariners trail only San Francisco (51.9%/200 of 385), Atlanta (49.9%/177 of 355), Minnesota (47.5%/171 of 360), Chicago-NL (47.2%/158 of 335), New York-AL (47.0%/151 of 321) and Washington (47.0%/143 of 304)…while also ranking ahead of Toronto (45.5%/180 of 396), St. Louis (43.6%/136 of 312) and Tampa Bay (43.0%/168 of 391).