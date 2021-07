A 62-year-old Megan’s Law offender from Northampton tried to strangle a woman who was planning on breaking up with him, authorities say. At 7:15 p.m. Saturday, the victim arrived hysterical at police headquarters in the borough, saying Antonio Wyatt Sr., of the 2100 block of Washington Avenue, attacked her in the apartment after she told her son that she wanted to break up with Wyatt, a conversation Wyatt overheard, court papers say.