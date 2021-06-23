Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Never lose your files with this $45 backup service

By Greta Good
MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this point in our lives, especially with the past year in tow, it's undeniable that so much of our lives take place online. In the flurry of relying on your devices to store your precious personal photos, important work documents, finances, and many more facets of your digital footprint, you may have that panicked moment when you realize how vulnerable you'd be if your hard-drive stopped working. Or worse, you may have had to grapple with the dreadful moment of your device telling you your "storage is full".

www.mysanantonio.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Service#Cloud Storage#Amazon Web Services#Design#In The Cloud#Polar Backup#Gdpr#Mashable#Techradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
AWS
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Shopping
Related
Softwarehometownnewsbrevard.com

Restoring your computer from a backup

There is one computer related topic that keeps generating one question after another. It’s a topic that everybody knows about and yet most of us are guilty of not taking it seriously enough. And those of us who do take it seriously are often doing it wrong. What is it that I’m writing about this week? If you guessed “backing up your computer,” you guessed right!
Cell Phonestechviral.net

10 Best File Managers for your Android Device

Android comes with a default file manager, but sometimes the stock is not helpful because it has only the basic features. As of now, there are hundreds of third-party file manager apps available for Android smartphones. The third-party file manager apps for Android provide some impressive features like cloud access, FTP access, and more.
ComputersClickOnDetroit.com

Organize your files in the cloud with this storage solution

Computers always seem to run out of storage at the worst times. Whether it’s when you’re in the middle of a big project or in the middle of a Zoom meeting, it’s always an inconvenience. And periodically deleting excess documents or uploading to a hard drive is just putting off the next time your computer will nudge you for storage space.
Computerswccftech.com

Polar Backup Unlimited Cloud Backup Storage Subscriptions Can Be Yours At Amazing Discount Prices – Avail Now

Cloud Backup is a very secure form of backup. You will be able to keep your important data away from harm and access the data from any place at any time. You can get access to secure cloud storage, but it can be expensive. So, always be on the lookout for good deals. Wccftech is offering a limited-time discount offer on the Polar Backup Unlimited Cloud Backup Storage. The offer will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.
Computerscornell.edu

Scheduled Service Change: EZ-Backup server bs10 Linux patching

EZ-Backup servers OS Patching. Much of the EZ-Backup Service will be down. Backup, Restore, Archive, Retrieve, or other EZ-Backup related processes run against nodes on the listed EZ-Backup servers during this time will fail. Users can rerun processes once maintenance completes. Services Affected:. Backup, Archive, and Recovery. Subsites Affected:. EZ-Backup...
ElectronicsBusiness Insider

How to backup your Apple Watch and restore its data

Your Apple Watch will automatically backup its data while connected to a paired iPhone. Apple Watch backups save your apps and data, but won't save your passcode or Apple Pay information. If you unpair or reset your Apple Watch, you can use a backup to restore your data. Visit Insider's...
InternetStandard-Examiner

How to assess your internet service

If it’s been awhile since you’ve taken a look at your internet service, it may surprise you to learn that you can get much higher speeds for the same price as your current service. But once you start your research, you may be on your way down a rabbit hole where providers are vying for your business with higher and higher internet speeds at a similarly spiraling cost. So how much is enough? That all depends on your household and usage. Let’s break it down so you can make an informed decision.
Computerschannele2e.com

6 Questions Your Backup Needs to Answer

When it comes to backing up your customers’ data, MSPs can’t afford to waste time looking for workarounds or working through complex procedures to make backups run as smoothly and efficiently as possible. There are six fundamental questions you need to ask when it comes to backup to help you save time and money.
Computerstwollow.com

Signs Your Laptop is In Need of a Service

Our laptops are perhaps the most important devices we own aside from our smartphones, which means that it is only fair that we are doing everything we can to take care of our devices. Now, we understand that we are using our laptops a lot more than we would believe and sometimes, we tend to overlook the fact that these do require proper care.
ComputersItproportal

With new working practices comes great responsibility – and changes to your data backup needs

The pandemic has resulted in a big shift in working practices with large numbers of employees abandoning their customary offices for kitchen tables, garden offices and spare bedrooms. For those organizations that had not already fully embraced remote working, home working and a more agile workforce pre-pandemic, there was a desperate scramble to deploy remote solutions, including SaaS, cloud, hosted or remote access to on-premise – or possibly a hybrid of all of these options.
Softwarecloudsavvyit.com

How To Backup Your AWS EC2 Instances To S3 With EBS Snapshots

It’s easy to think that servers in the cloud are a magical service that just works. In reality, they’re just someone else’s computer, and all computers break down at some point. If you’re using EBS-backed EC2 instances, you should perform regular backups to AWS S3. Why Backup a Server Already...
Computersmakeuseof.com

8 Ways to Delete Your Metadata Before Sharing Your Files

While metadata, as a concept, has been around since the mid-20th century, it’s recently become more important than ever. You might’ve heard about the dangers of scattering your metadata online, but how do you delete metadata from files?. What Is Metadata?. Metadata is data that provides information about another set...
Softwaredevops.com

Fugue Aims to Simplify Securing Infrastructure-as-Code

Fugue today unveiled a 1.0 release for Regula, an open source policy engine for infrastructure-as-code (IaC) security that comes with prebuilt libraries for implementing hundreds of policies that validate configurations on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud services. Regula is based on the Open Policy Agent (OPA)...
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Claranet cloud lead: Sharper developer tools needed for edge compute

We all know where the edge is, it’s that peripheral zone of data existence somewhere near the outer reaches of the western spiral arm of the galaxy in the Internet of Things (IoT). Given that we are now empowering our IoT devices with an increasingly sophisticated set of data storage,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Akash Network And Skynet Labs Integrate

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akash Network, the open-source and decentralized cloud (DeCloud) also known as Airbnb for cloud computing, today announced a key integration with Skynet Labs, the team behind Sia, a decentralized storage network. By bringing together compute and storage layers, Akash Network and Skynet are now enabling developers to host their applications on a fully decentralized cloud.
Technologyscmagazine.com

Apple encrypts its iCloud data on Google, AWS clouds

Reports Tuesday that Apple had become Google’s largest customer of cloud data services – and that the iCloud data was encrypted by Apple – was viewed as a positive development by some security researchers, who said more companies need to take the shared responsibility model with cloud service providers (CSPs) seriously.
TechnologyData Center Knowledge

Storj Crowdsources Infrastructure to Undercut Cloud Giants

Would you store your data with a cloud storage provider that crowdsources its storage infrastructure but promises fast, secure service at extremely low prices?. Storj Labs is counting on it. The seven-year-old Atlanta-based startup provides decentralized object-based cloud storage by renting excess storage capacity from companies and individuals. Because Storj...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Apple is said to be Google’s largest cloud customer

Apple and Google are apparently expanding their business relationship: Apple is now by far Google’s largest customer for cloud storage space and is expected to pay $ 300 million this year for how The information reported with reference to an informed person. This is an increase of around 50 percent compared to the previous year.
SoftwareZDNet

Microsoft announces Arc-enabled Azure SQL general availability

Microsoft is announcing today that Arc-enabled Azure SQL will be released to general availability (GA) on July 30th. That means enterprise customers can now run Azure SQL Managed Instance -- instances of SQL Server managed by Microsoft on the customer's behalf -- on competing clouds, including Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, as well as in those customers' own data centers. In fact, this flavor of Microsoft's flagship operational database can now run on any Kubernetes (K8s) cluster, and all such deployments can still be managed from the Azure portal. Such multi/hybrid-cloud portability is the hallmark of Azure Arc.