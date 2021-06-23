John McAfee, Software Pioneer, Found Dead In A Spanish Prison Cell
American software pioneer John McAfee, 75, was found dead on Wednesday in a prison cell in Barcelona, Spain, according to McAfee's lawyer, Nishay Sanan. "I am saddened to hear of the events and my prayers go out to his wife Janice," Sanan said in a statement. "John was and will always be remembered as a fighter. He tried to love this country but the U.S. Government made his existence impossible. They tried to erase him but they failed."www.wfdd.org