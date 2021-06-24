Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Cristiano Ronaldo steers Portugal into last 16 as Karim Benzema seals top spot for France

By Melissa Reddy
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zhTGs_0adOJC3B00

A frenetic evening that saw a shredding and then gluing together of the script ended with France as group winners with Portugal also progressing to the knockout rounds .

It was the kind of football that should be served on loop; on-pitch magic and muddling, emotional gymnastics and a healthy dose of contentious decisions.

The group of the tournament lived up to its billing, closing off this phase with fireworks in the form of a referee that took centre stage , another record for Cristiano Ronaldo , Karim Benzema scoring his first France goal in almost six years and an almighty scare for Germany . That’s simply a summary of the mayhem.

There had been little action in the Puskas Arena, before a sudden break of loud cheers when news filtered in from the other fixture that Adam Szalai bettered Manuel Neuer to put Hungary in a glorious position.

In Budapest, it was Portugal bringing the energy and enterprise. They have looked a different prospect at the Euros when Renato Sanches has been on the pitch and his first start, which should have come sooner, saw Fernando Santos’s men play some of their best stuff.

The midfielder, creative, combative and always looking to be involved, set the early pace. He had the first shot of the match, illustrated good skill to dodge Kylian Mbappe at one point and was core to all Portugal’s progressive play.

Where Bruno Fernandes had been anonymous, it was impossible not to notice and be impressed by Sanches.

Cristiano was his decisive, benchmark-setting self while Benzema provided the golden touch for France with Paul Pogba putting on a passing masterclass, but the man in the middle did his best to wrestle the spotlight.

Antonio Mateu Lahoz, never to be shaded, pointed to the penalty spot three times. On the half-hour, Joao Moutinho curled a free kick into the box that Hugo Lloris tried to punch clear.

The goalkeeper got a touch on the ball but most of Danilo’s face, and Cristiano stepped up to move past Miroslav Klose as the player with the most World Cup and European Championship goals.

There was contention over that decision, but Lloris was reckless and that kind of action from stoppers should be punished more often – it would be deemed violent play and a sending off for any outfielder.

And then Mbappe clashed into Nelson Semedo as he tried to reach a pass from Pogba, with the defender standing his ground.

It didn’t look or feel like a penalty, but Lahoz judged it to be one. Benzema sent Rui Patricio the wrong way to finally net again for the national team.

Having waited almost six years for that, he just needed to see out the half-time interval before getting another. Pogba sprayed one of his divine passes of the evening to release Benzema from deep. The marksman sent a low effort into the far post from eight yards.

He was flagged offside, but a VAR review cancelled that out. France, who had been outplayed for large stretches, were in front.

The group that keeps on giving, well, kept on giving. Jules Kounde unintentionally blocked a Cristiano cross from the byline with his arm and Lahoz granted another penalty.

Portugal’s star man struck the spot kick to level matters on the night and in terms of the all-time international scoring record, which he shares with Ali Daei .

The action was ceaseless. Pogba, feinted to shoot, brushed off Palinha and delivered a stinger from 25 yards. Patricio matched it with a superb one-handed save before leaping to his feet to thwart Antoine Griezmann’s follow-up.

Substitute Kingsley Coman had enlivened France, but Sanches was still driving Portugal forward. There didn’t need to be any further exertions though as they were both through.

If the rest of the tournament matches the drama of Group F, there is some showpiece still to tuck into.

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
86K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Miroslav Klose
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Kingsley Coman
Person
Renato Sanches
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Paul Pogba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seals#France#European Championship#Var#Palinha#Group F
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
Country
Germany
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

A top-speed of 19mph and a 97m sprint from box to box: Fans purr over Cristiano Ronaldo's 'absolutely sensational' Portugal opener against Germany... with 36-year-old showing no signs of slowing down

Cristiano Ronaldo sent fans into a frenzy as he rolled back the years with his stunning opening goal against Portugal on Saturday. The 36-year-old showed no signs of slowing down when he started, and finished, a quick, counter-attacking move to break the deadlock inside the Allianz Arena. With Germany dominating...
Soccernewsnetnebraska.org

Euro 2020, Hungary-Portugal 0-3: Cristiano Ronaldo beats Platini, European Championship top scorer | News

The hosts lasted until five minutes from the end, then a double from the Lusitani champion after Guerrero’s goal. Victory suffered in the first appearance a Euro 2020 to Portugal From Cristiano Ronaldo That in the first match of Group F – the iron group with France and Germany – she has beat Hungary 3-0 In Budapest with three goals in the last minutes. The Hungarian wall only lasted 84 minutes to collapse after a shot before warrior deviated from Urban. at 87′ from disk Then at 92 minutes of a few steps, Cristiano Ronaldo Scored two goals to beat Platini.
Soccernewsatw.com

Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo converts from spot to make history

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo doubles Portugal’s lead against Hungary to make European Championship history. MATCH REPORT: Ronaldo makes history in Portugal win. Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
Soccerthegirlsun.com

Cristiano Ronaldo sends transfer message as Portugal win Euro 2020 opener

There has been speculation in recent weeks regarding whether the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will leave Turin this summer in search of a new challenge. Juventus endured a poor campaign after scraping fourth place in Serie A and the prolific forward has been named as one player who could be on the move in the coming weeks.
SoccerThe Guardian

Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic double helps Portugal sink stubborn Hungary

The scoreline does no justice to Hungary’s effort but it does record history. Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his record appearance at a fifth European Championship as only he could: by also overtaking Michel Platini as the competition’s all-time leading goalscorer. Portugal left it late for victory but their star man left another indelible mark on the sport he continues to illuminate at the age of 36.
Soccerthebharatexpressnews.com

Antoine Griezmann says he and his France teammate have full confidence in Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema’s wait for a goal continues and, until its end, doubts will remain about Didier Deschamps’ decision to end the striker’s long international exile. Thirty goals for Real Madrid have caught the eye but Benzema, 33, has not found the net in four games for France and some fear his return to partner Kylian Mbappe in attack at the expense of Olivier Giroud did not disturb the delicate balance of the team.
Soccerwhbl.com

Ronaldo double rescues Portugal in dramatic draw with France

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Cristiano Ronaldo came to Portugal’s rescue with two penalties to cancel out a brace from France’s Karim Benzema in an enthralling 2-2 draw that sent both sides into the Euro 2020 last 16 in a frantic conclusion to Group F on Wednesday. An anxious night for the...
Soccernewsatw.com

Euro 2020: Karim Benzema double gives France the lead against Portugal

Karim Benzema scores his second and gives France a 2-1 lead against Portugal in Budapest after a VAR decision ruled him onside. FOLLOW: Euro 2020: Portugal v France – watch, listen & follow text. COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today’s matches on the BBC. Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on...
Premier League90min.com

Liverpool Legend Blasts Cristiano Ronaldo After Portugal Defeat

Juventus hitman Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised by Liverpool great Dietmar Hamann after Portugal's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Germany at the Euro 2020. The Portugal captain handed his side the lead in the 15th minute of the game and just minutes after his goal, he flicked the ball over Antonio Rudiger in what was a sublime piece of skill.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'It was dangerous and reckless': BBC pundits slam Hugo Lloris after the France goalkeeper punches Danilo Pereira when trying to clear the ball away which led to Cristiano Ronaldo scoring from the penalty spot

Pundits have criticised Hugo Lloris after the France goalkeeper gave away a penalty for accidentally punching Portugal's Danilo Pereira. The Tottenham goalkeeper went to clear the ball but caught the Paris Saint-Germain player to give away the penalty after 30 minutes. It led to Cristiano Ronaldo opening the scoring for...