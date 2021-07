Fantasy football, like most everything in this world, evolves and with it, so does its terminology. Thirty years ago, a sleeper article was riddled with little-known, under-the-radar names of players you would draft late and hope would perform at a much higher level. The ability to out-produce your draft position remains the criteria, but with the growth in football coverage, both in reality and fantasy, there are very few, if any, stones left unturned. One day, we will all agree upon a new word to replace ‘sleeper,’ but considering you found this article simply by typing “2021 fantasy football sleepers” into your search engine, we’ll leave it alone for now.