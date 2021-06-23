Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Things We Saw Today: Harrison Ford Hurt Himself AGAIN

By Rachel Leishman
Posted by 
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Excited for Dune? Let’s see which character you are based on your zodiac sign! (via The Portalist)

www.themarysue.com
The Mary Sue

The Mary Sue

New York City, NY
430
Followers
3K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mary Sue is the geek girl’s guide to the universe. We love and live geek culture, comic book movies, genre television, space exploration, emerging technologies, the coolest video games, and the weirdest finds on the internet. We promote, watchdog, extoll, and celebrate diversity and women’s representation in all of these areas (and more!) and work to make geekdom safe and open for everyone. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive, feminist community of people who not only love what they love but care about others who love it and have an intense passion for those who create it. Fan trends, social issues, geek fashion and art, innovative gadgets, and beyond: The Mary Sue is the heartbeat of geek culture.

 https://www.themarysue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanleia#Sakuna#Portalist#Tvline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford Suffers Shoulder Injury on ‘Indiana Jones 5’. Harrison Ford suffered a shoulder injury while rehearsing a fight scene for the upcoming Indiana Jones 5, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The extent of the 78-year-old actor’s injury…. ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ Turns 40: Karen Allen Revisits Her Iconic...
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Bearing Witness to Harrison Ford at the Peak of His Powers

By 1985, Harrison Ford was already a sex symbol for an entire generation, first as the rapscallion Han Solo and then as swashbuckling Indiana Jones, the two characters that had made him one of the most famous people on earth. (For a certain subset of people, surely, the tormented Rick Deckard of Blade Runner had his own appeal.)
CelebritiesPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Harrison Ford injured on ‘Indiana Jones 5’ set

Harrison Ford is recovering from an injury sustained during the filming of the latest Indiana Jones installment. Variety reported that the 78-year-old actor received a shoulder injury on the movie set. “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder,” a Disney...
CelebritiesCNET

Harrison Ford hurts shoulder on Indiana Jones 5 set, filming works around him

Harrison Ford injured his shoulder on the set of Indiana Jones' fifth installment, Deadline reported on Wednesday. The injury happened while rehearsing a fight scene, a Disney spokesperson told Deadline in a statement. Shooting will continue around Ford. "Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Indiana Jones and the Three Month Delay? Harrison Ford’s injury moves production to September

Harrison Ford isn’t averse to the odd injury; he crashed his plane on a golf course, and the door of the Millennium Falcon crushed him while filming Star Wars: The Force Awakens. So it came as no surprise that during a bout of Indiana Jones style fisticuffs for James Mangold’s long-gestating sequel, the actor hurt his shoulder. What is a disappointing turn of events is that it’s now being reported that we’ll have to wait even longer for the film because production has now been put on hold for three months.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Indiana Jones 5's James Mangold Responds After Report Indicates More Serious Harrison Ford Injury

After a recent injury on the set of Indiana Jones 5 saw star Harrison Ford looking to be out of commission to recover, it sounded like his recent scrape with moviemaking wasn’t going to be that big of a deal. With Disney putting out a statement promising that production would be reconfigured to continue on, Ford’s setback didn’t seem too inconvenient. More recently, sources had claimed that the injury was more serious than we thought, which lead to director James Mangold setting the record straight through a comment of his own.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Indiana Jones’: Harrison Ford-Worn Fedora Sells at Auction for More Than $250K Estimate

A fedora worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom sold for far more than the estimate Tuesday during a Prop Store auction in Los Angeles. The iconic hat from the beloved Lucasfilm series was estimated to nab anywhere between $150,000 and $250,000, according to the auction house. The winning bid was $300,000. The winner was not identified.
TV Seriescriticalhit.net

It’s copy and paste in this trailer for Disney’s Turner and Hooch reboot

With creating a new franchise such an expensive risk for many studios, it’s understandable why they are turning to reboot previous franchises n the past to help draw viewers in on both reputation and nostalgia – even if there are many people who frown upon the approach. Disney has found a lot of success in rebooting some of its older properties. However, if you really want to make a new series that appeals to people, you can simply include a cute looking pet and you are guaranteed to attract a fair number of families to the show. Combining both, like Disney is doing with its new Turner and Hooch reboot and then you’re guaranteed to make a success of it.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Jason Bateman

Amazon Nabs Exclusive Rights to ‘SmartLess’ Podcast. Amazon on Tuesday acquired the exclusive rights to release new episodes of Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes’ SmartLess podcast a week early on Amazon Music and on the subscription tier…. ‘Thunder Force’: Film Review. Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer don superhero...
CelebritiesIGN

Indiana Jones' Fedora Sells For $300K at Auction

The treasure hunter's tools have become the hunted. A fedora worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom sold for a hefty sum on Tuesday during a Prop Store Auction in Los Angeles. The winning bid for the iconic piece of costuming was $300,000. The final...