Isaiah Rashad shares “Headshots (4r Da Locals)” video

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his FADER cover story, Isaiah Rashad opened up about his experiences in a rehab facility out of Orange County. The video for his recent single "Headshots (4r Da Locals)" opens in a support group called Agony Anonymous with Rashad as one of the participants. With subsequent imagery leaning heavily on evocations of gaping, endless pits, the visuals are a moving and sensitive depiction of the traumas that can feed an addiction. Watch above.

