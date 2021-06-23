Isaiah Rashad shares “Headshots (4r Da Locals)” video
In his FADER cover story, Isaiah Rashad opened up about his experiences in a rehab facility out of Orange County. The video for his recent single "Headshots (4r Da Locals)" opens in a support group called Agony Anonymous with Rashad as one of the participants. With subsequent imagery leaning heavily on evocations of gaping, endless pits, the visuals are a moving and sensitive depiction of the traumas that can feed an addiction. Watch above.www.thefader.com