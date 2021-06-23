On the Money: Sinclair eyes $2B in revenue for sports app, Under Armour gets a boost

Equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $707.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.