Gladstone Securities Hires Northeast Region Wholesaler, Announces Completion of External Wholesaling Team

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to sell shares of its newly designated Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series G Preferred Stock") in an underwritten public offering. The public offering price and other terms are to be determined by negotiations between the Company and the underwriters. The Company also plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of Series G Preferred Stock on the same terms and conditions.